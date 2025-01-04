The real work begins now: Beyond the Trump victory

In the wake of Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, there's a palpable sense of relief among many Americans who have felt disenfranchised by the anti-American policies and cultural shifts of the past administration. It's tempting to sit back and think, "Trump will fix it." However, if we truly believe that one man can rectify all our societal woes without our active participation, we're endorsing the kind of dictatorial power the radical left has often accused him of seeking. Thankfully, this is not the case, nor should it ever be. This victory is not the end of our journey; it's the call to action for we the people.

The idea that President Trump can single-handedly reverse all the cultural and educational shifts might sound appealing, but it's a fallacy. The real truth is, if Trump could wield such power unilaterally, he would indeed be the dictator his detractors claim he is. Instead, his role is to steer the ship, but it takes all of us rowing in unison to reach our destination.

Trump's victory is not the conclusion of our struggle but its beginning.

Consider the field of K-12 education, which has become a battleground for ideological battles. While Trump can influence policy at the federal level, such as reversing Biden's Title IX expansions or redirecting funding away from schools pushing transgender ideology, the grassroots level is where real change happens. He can't stop school counselors from subtly indoctrinating students, nor can he prevent educators from keeping parents in the dark about their children's gender identity explorations. He doesn't have the power to halt the implementation of culturally responsive teaching methods in classrooms or control what materials libraries stock. These are areas where local action, community involvement, and parental vigilance are crucial.

We must not let fear dictate our actions or inactions. Labels like "racist," "bigot," or "transphobe" have been weaponized to silence dissent. But we must find the courage to speak out even if it means hurting feelings. Our empathy should be reserved for those we hold dear, not spread thin to appease every ideological demand thrown our way.

God is on the throne, but that is not an excuse for passivity. Faith without works is dead (James 2:26), as the scripture goes. If we squander the next four years by sitting on our laurels, we will have wasted this monumental opportunity for change. This election isn't just about returning Trump to the White House; it's about returning our nation to its founding principles of "for the people, by the people." The Harris campaign's declaration that "we are not going back" was a clear message that Democrats wish to continue down a path away from constitutional governance.

Our dependency on Trump to fix it all undermines the very essence of this movement. Trump's victory is not the conclusion of our struggle but its beginning. We must stack wins, not merely stop the bleeding. Here are actionable steps we can take.

1. Engage locally. Attend school board meetings, run for local office, or support candidates who align with traditional values. Change in education starts at the community level.

2. Educate and organize. Hold workshops, discussions, and community groups focused on parental rights, educational content, and civic responsibilities. Knowledge is power.

3. Support legislation. While Trump can influence federal policy, we need state laws that reinforce parental rights and educational transparency. Advocate for these changes.

4. Be vocal. Use your voice on social platforms, in letters to editors, or public forums. Normalize the conversation around these issues without fear of backlash.

5. Legal action. When necessary, support or initiate legal challenges against policies that infringe on constitutional rights or parental authority.

6. Donate with enthusiasm: There's an army of warriors out there — organizations, platforms, and independent journalists — who are tirelessly fighting for our values outside the conventional system. Your financial support is not just a donation; it's an investment in our collective future. Organizations like Courage Is a Habit thrive on the generous hearts of those who believe in their mission of empowering parents with tools and strategies.

This isn't just about preserving a way of life; it's about actively shaping the future for our children, ensuring they grow up in a society that respects individual freedoms and constitutional governance. The real work begins now, not in the halls of power in Washington, but in our homes, our schools, and our communities. Let's not waste this moment, because, remember, the fight for our country's soul is just getting started.