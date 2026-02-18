Trump is getting the job done for American truckers

The Trump administration recently demonstrated once again its commitment to truckers by tightening commercial driver licensing standards, securing critical investments in truck parking, and advancing a practical environmental regulatory approach that doesn’t undermine the supply chain.

These actions reflect the White House's continued commitment to making our roads safer and promoting a healthier, more successful trucking industry. President Trump, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator Derek Barrs should be commended for advancing policies that enhance safety and keep freight moving.

We need strong, uniform standards to ensure that drivers of 80,000-pound vehicles are legally authorized, properly trained, and proficient in English.

A new rule from FMCSA cracks down on the issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses — often given to foreign nationals working under temporary U.S. work authorization. This rule plugs the gaps that allow unqualified drivers to operate commercial motor vehicles, putting American motorists at risk.

Just look at the tragic crash in Indiana earlier this month, when a semi-truck driven by a Kyrgyz national failed to brake for slowing traffic, veered into oncoming lanes, and smashed into a passenger van, killing four people. It is just one example of the devastating consequences of allowing unvetted drivers on our roads. To that end, the Transportation Department has identified significant gaps in oversight and inconsistencies in how some states issue commercial credentials, and continued scrutiny is essential.

The overwhelming majority of trucking companies operate responsibly, invest heavily in compliance and training, and prioritize safety. They deserve a regulatory framework that rewards professionalism — not one that tolerates fraud, sham training operations, or unsafe practices.

Secretary Duffy has shown a commitment to making that a reality.

Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After years of our industry sounding the alarm, Congress this month secured $200 million in dedicated federal funding for truck parking, the first time in history such funding has been specifically allocated. The White House signing this funding allocation into law is a transformational win for highway safety and for America’s professional drivers.

Truck parking may seem like a niche issue, but for professional drivers, it is a matter of safety, health, and dignity. Every day, drivers struggle to find legal, secure spaces to take federally mandated rest breaks, often losing hours of productivity and risking unsafe parking on shoulders or ramps. Expanding truck parking capacity will ensure a better quality of life for the drivers who keep our economy moving.

At the same time, the White House rightly rescinded the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding, a disastrous Biden administration de facto electric truck mandate that threatened the viability of our industry. Zero-emission technology simply isn’t a reality right now. The trucks are too expensive, charging infrastructure is inadequate, and grid capacity remains a serious constraint. Forcing premature mandates would have disrupted supply chains without delivering any real results.

America depends on trucking. The Trump administration’s decisive leadership and unwavering enforcement of safety standards will ensure we continue delivering for this country safely and reliably for generations to come.