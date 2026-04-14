Trump is quietly preparing to defend Nigerian Christians

On the biggest diplomatic night of his second term, Donald Trump mentioned Nigeria.

In a Truth Social post seen by millions — at the precise moment the entire world was watching his Iran ceasefire announcement — he linked a disputed Iranian statement to "a Fake News site (from Nigeria)."

It was only one sentence, but that is how Trump softens the ground.

Two hundred US troops have been at Bauchi Airfield since February. MQ-9 Reaper drones were deployed in March.

Most Americans can't find Nigeria on a map, but it is the sixth largest nation on earth, on track to be the third by 2050 — a quarter of Africa's entire population. Nigeria is also a top-five oil producer in OPEC and has more than a trillion dollars in untapped minerals.

Whoever shapes Nigeria shapes Africa's future — and increasingly, the world's. The radical Islamists understand this. They've been actively working in the country for 30 years.

More Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria every year than in the rest of the world combined — more than 125,000 since 2009.

I've made 16 trips to the country since 2010, several under State Department Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisories. I documented what I found in my book "Epicenter: Nigeria, Radical Islam, and the War for Global Order."

Don't believe the spin: This isn't a tribal conflict or a climate dispute. It is coordinated, religiously motivated extermination — killers shouting "Allahu Akbar" as they slaughter Christians by the thousands — while elements within the Nigerian government enable the terror.

In congressional testimony in 2025, U.S. Gen. Michael Langley, AFRICOM commander, declared that the region is now "the epicenter of terrorism on the globe" — and that terror networks are actively pushing toward Nigeria's coastline, building the capacity to strike the American homeland.

The stated agenda of the terrorists, after bringing all of Nigeria under Sharia submission, is to use it as a launchpad for global jihad.

It's already happening. On March 12, an ISIS operative radicalized in Nigeria walked into an ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University in Virginia, killed Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, and shouted "Allahu Akbar." Nigeria's jihad already has an American address.

RELATED: My friend survived the Global War on Terror. Leftist immigration policies got him killed.

Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Every Nigeria observer has watched in frustration as the Iran war consumed Washington for six weeks. Because Trump had been moving — and the clock was running.

On October 31 of last year, the Trump administration designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern — the most serious religious freedom label the U.S. government issues. Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.V.) was tasked to investigate.

Congress introduced HR 7457 with sanctions language targeting complicit Nigerian officials by name. Christmas night: The USS Paul Ignatius struck jihadist camps in Sokoto State with Tomahawk missiles — the first U.S. strike on Nigerian soil.

The Nigerian government provided the coordinates — in the far north, nowhere near where the genocide is actually happening. Make of that what you will. Then Iran took Trump's attention. And the killing in Nigeria accelerated.

From November through Palm Sunday, the body count was relentless — more than 400 kidnapped in November, miners slaughtered near Jos in December after specific advance warnings were publicly dismissed.

A New Year's Eve massacre. Forty-two men tied up and killed at a market in January. More than 160 dead in Kwara State in February. More than 100 dead at Ngoshe in March — Nigerian soldiers retreated without firing a shot.

Then Palm Sunday: 53 Christians murdered across three attacks. Easter Sunday: 17 more killed before dawn in Benue State.

In response, Rep. Moore quoted his boss: "President Trump has been very clear that if the Nigerian government will not address this genocide, we will address it for them."

The same week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced the U.S. is actively tracking Nigerian officials suspected of sponsoring terrorism.

Meanwhile Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's government has spent more than $10 million on Washington lobbyists — including Trump's own former State Department adviser, now a registered foreign agent for Nigeria — to manage the narrative.

Tinubu seems to have concluded Washington is manageable and decided to wait out Trump's term. He may have badly miscalculated.

Two hundred U.S. troops have been at Bauchi Airfield since February. MQ-9 Reaper drones were deployed in March. The USS Paul Ignatius is still in the Gulf of Guinea.

For two months, American eyes have been over northern Nigeria. We know where the terrorists are. Sen. Cruz says we know who funds them, and an Iran ceasefire could free up a president who doesn’t like to lose.

I've been saying for years that Nigeria is the epicenter of anti-American global forces — radical Islamists, Chinese mineral extraction, and deep-state protection rackets that have run cover for the killing from Washington for decades.

Trump's recent mention of Nigeria tells me he already knows it too.