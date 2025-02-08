Trump restores ‘maximum pressure’ to crush Iran’s terror machine

President Trump on Tuesday took a major step toward global peace by signing a presidential memorandum reinstating his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran. The directive aims to cut off Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon and reduce its oil exports to zero. As the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, Iran poses a significant threat, and Trump’s policy seeks to curb its influence.

This move marks the beginning of a much-needed "maximum pressure plus" campaign, designed to reverse the damage caused by the Biden administration’s concessions to Iran.

The United States and its allies can defeat the Iranian regime in 2025 without war or firing a single bullet.

With Trump back in the White House, several unexpected developments in the Middle East may help him achieve the long-sought goal of regional peace and stability.

Since September 2022, the Iranian people have mounted a historic challenge to the regime, widely regarded as the “head of the snake” responsible for fueling conflict across the region. Protesters in the uprising rejected both monarchy and theocracy, calling for a democratic republic. Their chants included “Down with Khamenei” (that is, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader) and “Down with the oppressor, be it the shah or the ayatollah.”

In 2022, the ayatollah attempted to crush opposition by ordering the murder of at least 750 protesters and the arrest of more than 30,000 people. Yet despite the brutal crackdown, the Iranian people’s desire for freedom remained unshaken. Senior regime officials and analysts continue to warn that, as economic and social conditions deteriorate, an even larger uprising is inevitable.

To prevent his regime’s downfall, Khamenei instigated war in the Middle East through his proxies in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. The move proved to be a disastrous miscalculation, however. Instead of securing his grip on power, Khamenei emerged as the war’s biggest strategic loser.

The regime’s regional defeats peaked with the fall of its key Syrian ally, Bashar al-Assad. Since then, Tehran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance” has continued to collapse.

Inside Iran, “resistance units” linked to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, the country’s main opposition movement, continue to fuel the fight against the regime. The ruling theocracy has not faced such vulnerability since its founding in 1979.

These “resistance units” operate nationwide, drawing brave citizens from all backgrounds — especially young women — who risk their lives to defy the regime. They burn symbols of the government, deface its propaganda, spray anti-regime graffiti, post images of opposition leaders on highway overpasses, and distribute literature to inspire dissent. Many have also led and organized anti-regime protests.

Determined to crush this network, the theocracy has poured vast resources into its suppression campaign, relying on brute force. Between September 2022 and March 2023, authorities forcibly disappeared at least 3,626 members. Nine remain on death row, and several have already been executed.

Yet despite these brutal crackdowns, the resistance continues to grow — led in large part by courageous young women.

The People's Mojahedin Organization leads a coalition and transitional government-in-waiting known as the National Council of Resistance of Iran. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s president-elect, has long championed a 10-point plan for Iran’s future. Her vision includes free elections, abolishing the death penalty, ensuring gender equality, establishing an independent judiciary, promoting a free-market economy, and creating a secular, democratic, non-nuclear nation that coexists peacefully with the world.

In November and December, Rajavi addressed the European Parliament and the U.S. Congress, outlining a road map for Iran’s first free and fair elections. She also detailed plans for establishing a permanent constitution and governing system.

She has repeatedly emphasized that the Council of Resistance does not seek military intervention or financial support from the West. Thousands of Iranian expatriates will gather in Paris on Saturday to amplify this message.

Given his prior Iran strategy and recent statements ahead of his second term, President Trump should welcome this message.

By imposing comprehensive sanctions on Iran’s oil and gas exports, rejecting the regime’s legitimacy, and recognizing the Iranian people's right to resist, the United States and its allies can defeat the regime in 2025 without war or firing a single bullet.

Now that Trump has reinstated his first-term maximum pressure strategy, he should go beyond sanctions. Holding the regime accountable for its crimes and recognizing the Iranian people’s right to overthrow their oppressors will be key. Supporting their fight to establish a “government of the people, by the people, for the people” in Iran would secure a historic legacy.