Trump showed voters the con behind the curtain

I remember telling our son that Donald Trump was going to win.

This was before the ride down the escalator 11 years ago this week — before the rallies, investigations, indictments, impeachments, and endless outrage that would dominate American political life for the next decade.

'The first guy through the wall — he always gets bloody.'

“Washington’s not prepared,” I told him. “Americans are so angry, so frustrated, and so convinced that nobody is listening to them that they are going to send Donald Trump to Washington.”

I was not predicting policy. I was describing a mood.

Americans had spent years listening to politicians from both parties promise action on border security, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, government waste, trade deficits, and manufacturing losses. Election followed election. Promise followed promise. The problems remained.

Recently, I rewatched “Moneyball,” and one line explained more about the last decade than most political commentary ever has: “The first guy through the wall — he always gets bloody.”

The context was baseball, but the observation was about human nature.

As Red Sox owner John Henry pointed out, Billy Beane’s real offense was not merely challenging a way of doing business. He was threatening the people whose livelihoods depended on perpetuating that system. When that happens, people rarely respond with calm reflection. More often, they panic. They say things, do things, and defend things that would have seemed irrational only a few years earlier.

Henry’s colorful diagnosis involved bat guano and mental illness, but his insight still holds.

Trump did not arrive with new information. He arrived with a willingness to say publicly what millions of Americans already believed privately. Like baseball, the stats were known to everyone. Politicians from both parties had talked about border security, warned about a nuclear Iran, criticized trade arrangements, lamented government waste, and acknowledged manufacturing losses. Some made those arguments more eloquently than Trump ever did.

The information was already there. The debate was never over whether the problems existed. It was over whether anyone intended to do anything about them.

What many Americans heard from Trump was not a new diagnosis. They heard a willingness to act on one.

If the ideas were not new, why the reaction?

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The answer lies more in incentives than policy. America’s founders would have understood this immediately. Influenced by Scripture, the Reformation, and centuries of political conflict, they assumed that people rarely become less self-interested when they acquire power. Their confidence rested not in the virtue of those who governed but in the restraints placed upon them.

Barack Obama called those restraints “negative liberties.” The founders understood something that remains true today: Institutions, like individuals, possess a powerful instinct toward self-preservation.

Washington excels at discussing problems. Politicians campaign on them. Consultants raise money around them. Advocacy groups organize around them. Media outlets build business models around them. The issues generate donations, airtime, influence, and careers.

At some point, many Americans began to suspect that Washington had grown more comfortable managing problems than solving them. Problems generated funding, influence, elections, power, and relevance. Solutions threatened budgets, bureaucracies, consulting contracts, media narratives, and political leverage.

A solved problem is often bad for the institutions built around managing it.

That suspicion did not begin with Trump. He simply walked into it. Then he broke the fourth wall.

Like theater, politics depends on a fourth wall separating the actors from the audience. Newspapers, television networks, political parties, and pundits interpreted events, while the public sat in the seats and a relatively small number of institutions controlled the stage.

Trump ignored the arrangement. He bypassed the traditional gatekeepers and spoke directly to the audience.

He did not create that distrust. He brought it to the center of the national conversation and turned the spotlight on institutions accustomed to holding it. Once enough people concluded those institutions were protecting themselves rather than serving the public, the structure became unstable.

Millions of Americans began looking at the stage differently. They noticed the lighting, the script, and the stagehands moving the props. More important, they began questioning whether the performance was as authentic as they had been led to believe.

The reaction was immediate and fierce — not because Trump threatened a policy preference, but because he threatened a system.

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Ironically, many Americans concluded that the people who claimed they could not secure the nation’s border found remarkable energy when it came to securing the institutional wall Trump smashed in Washington. It was a wall of authority, protected narratives, and unquestioned assumptions.

Whether he exposed corruption, incompetence, self-interest, or simply a system disconnected from the people it served is almost secondary. Once people have seen behind the curtain, they cannot be persuaded that they never looked.

That is why the fight continues. Trump remains on the stage, but millions of Americans have already seen what was behind the scenery.

The question is what happens after Trump.

Will Americans still challenge institutions that have grown more committed to preserving themselves than fulfilling their missions? Will leaders still treat public problems as responsibilities rather than campaign themes? Will citizens still maintain a healthy suspicion of concentrated power, regardless of which party controls it?

The first guy through the wall always gets bloody.

The question now is whether America intends to keep walking through the opening — or spend the next generation rebuilding the wall.