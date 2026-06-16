The left wants to put MAGA on the couch — then on trial

DEI is not dead. It survives because the left embedded it deep inside institutions, habits, grant programs, training regimes, and professional language. Even when the label changes, the ideology keeps moving.

One of President Donald Trump’s first actions in his second term was an executive order directing the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to eliminate illegal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The order put immediate pressure on organizations that built their funding models around DEI and what they call “victim-centered” ideology.

Democrats have already parroted the brainwashing narrative. If they win the midterms, many will try to turn it into impeachment-palooza and legal warfare.

Those organizations are now fighting back. They are filing lawsuits, mobilizing allies, and defending their grants. A federal court order has complicated the fight by forcing the government to keep funding some of them while litigation continues. In other words, taxpayers are still cutting checks to groups openly hostile to the president and his movement.

The Civil Rights Division should treat this novel doctrine as what it is: DEI with prosecutorial power.

The “victim-centered approach” is a federally funded prosecution doctrine. It carries a badge and wears judicial robes, but it rests on the same power-differential framework that drove DEI through human resources departments, universities, and activist nonprofits. It replaces objective proof with subjective harm and presents ideological assumptions as neutral expertise.

Nearly 12,000 American judges have been trained in this doctrine since 1999. The training does not teach law. It teaches trauma theory, “power and control” wheels, trauma bonding, and coercive-control frameworks imported from activist social work and repackaged as forensic science.

Judges emerge from the program describing themselves as “trauma-informed” members of a new generation of jurists who understand what victims are really experiencing — even when some of those alleged victims insist they were not victimized.

That is ideological preconditioning, not legal education. And the federal government has funded it for 25 years.

One major proponent is Freedom Network USA, an organization that trains law enforcement and certifies victim advocates nationwide. It has sued the Trump administration, arguing that the executive order prevents it from delivering trafficking-victim services because the order restricts words central to its curriculum.

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Americans have already seen DEI in schools. They have seen DEI hiring programs raise serious questions about competence in public safety and aviation. The victim-centered approach shows DEI wearing a badge and sitting on the bench.

The left built this machinery for use against communities it has already labeled dangerous, irrational, or cult-like. And the left has made clear that it regards MAGA as a cult and Trump as its leader.

How do we know? Because they told us.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and a former impeachment manager, said publicly that he consulted cult experts to help him communicate with Republican colleagues. Hillary Clinton said MAGA supporters may need “formal deprogramming of the cult members.”

Those were not stray comments. They were previews.

Freedom Network USA is one node in a federally funded network of nongovernmental organizations that train law enforcement, write curriculum, and certify judges. These groups are not merely observers of the doctrine. They are its infrastructure. The same political coalition calling MAGA a cult built the legal machinery to act on that belief. Now it is suing the administration to keep the money flowing.

The public can already see how this victim-centered approach may play out in court. The government has relied on “cult expert” Steven Hassan, author of “The Cult of Trump,” to help shape prosecution theories. The Oversight Project has documented Hassan’s ties to Raskin, whom Trump has called on Congress to expel.

Real victims of horrible crimes deserve care and respect from the justice system. That is not in dispute. But this doctrine does not strengthen judicial decency. It undermines it by weakening the protections that should apply to all parties.

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The victim-centered approach is what MAGA will face if the left regains power. Conservatives will be cast either as brainwashers or as the brainwashed.

Cassidy Hutchinson’s story shows what may come next. Her memoir about her time as a Trump White House staffer makes a specific psychological claim: Loyalty to Trump becomes coercion. Personal devotion becomes proof that a person cannot leave freely. Under the victim-centered approach, and with criminal precedents already in place, that claim no longer remains a social critique. It can become a theory of prosecution.

Democrats have already parroted this brainwashing narrative. If they win the midterms, many will try to turn it into impeachment-palooza and legal warfare. That makes it time to take unserious arguments seriously.

They are telling us what they think of MAGA. They see a web of cults and subcults led by pastors, celebrities, politicians, and activists, all supposedly brainwashing followers to obey Trump.

They will try to draw a web of influence and use the victim-centered approach to build a brainwashing case against Trump and his supporters.

How do we know? Because they told us.