Platner's replacement in Maine is a family man — just not in the way voters might expect

Democrats in Maine have swapped one radical U.S. Senate nominee with a whole lot of personal baggage for another — this time, a nominee who shares a great deal more in common with his romantic "partner" than a house and children.

Graham Platner advanced from the Maine Democratic primary on June 9 and enjoyed the continued support of various Democrats including Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.), Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and Sen. Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), even after it was revealed that he sent at least six women sexually explicit texts while married; previously identified as a communist; branded rural white Americans as racists and all cops as "bastards"; mocked Jesus and the Virgin Mary; and adorned himself with an apparent Nazi tattoo.

Second cousins only share 3.125% of their DNA.

Platner's campaign was nuked earlier this month by a sexual assault accusation made by a woman he dated several years ago. Platner officially withdrew from the race on July 10.

Troy Jackson — a former state senator who was rejected by voters in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on June 9 — won the nominating convention to replace Platner on Saturday.

Jackson was once a defender of the unborn and the institution of marriage. Now, like Platner, he is a bona fide leftist who supports Medicare for all, wealth redistribution, the radical LGBT agenda, the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, late-term abortion, and codifying abortion rights nationally.

And like Platner, Jackson has some skeletons in the closet.

Recent reports have, for instance, painted him as an individual with anger management issues, and his hot temper got the better of him on at least one occasion. His campaign confirmed that during a private meeting inside the state Capitol, he hurled a plastic water bottle. Multiple sources alleged to CNN that he was aiming at a female lawmaker at the time.

RELATED: Democrats have a MAJOR problem going into the midterms: Men

Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

The Maine Wire's Steve Robinson, citing tipsters from Jackson's hometown of Allagash and genealogical records, revealed on Thursday that the bottle-chucker is also a cousin-lover of sorts.

Troy Jackson and Lana Pelletier — his live-in significant other and the mother of his two sons — reportedly share the same great-grandparents: Thomas Pelletier and Edith Thibodeau. According to the Wire, Thomas and Edith's daughter Albertine was Troy's grandmother, and their son was Lana's grandfather.

In other words, the Democrat and his romantic partner are second cousins.

These second cousins — reportedly identified in family records as the children of first cousins — have never legally married, although they could under Maine law, which allows first cousins to marry, but they must provide a doctor's certificate of genetic counseling.

Whereas first cousins share, on average, 12.5% of their DNA from common relatives, second cousins share only 3.125% of their DNA, according to the International Society of Genetic Genealogy.

The Jackson campaign did not reply to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!