Trump’s victory exposes the deep state’s worst fears

Something extraordinary happened in the 2024 election. Conservatives, independents, and even former Democrats rose up and delivered a historic rebuke to the far left. The electoral map didn’t show a mere victory for Donald Trump — it was a political bloodbath. Moreover, for the first time in decades, Republicans are poised to take control of nearly every level of government.

This election was an unmistakable message from voters: America is sick, and we demand a cure.

Institutions meant to safeguard our liberties have become vectors for corruption, collusion, and control.

But before we can tackle the disease, we must diagnose it. What, exactly, is the mandate voters handed to Trump and the GOP? What is the problem that we demand they fix?

The answer is as clear as it is uncomfortable: The United States as we knew it no longer exists. Our freedoms — our sovereignty — have been systematically eroded by forces intent on transforming America into something unrecognizable.

Two of Donald Trump’s first promises as president-elect spoke directly to this. He vowed to eliminate the deep state and end censorship. The fact that these issues even need to be addressed shows how far we’ve strayed.

These proposed changes from the Trump administration are promising, but Trump cannot do this alone. The corruption afflicting this country is systemic. It’s a cancer that has spread through every organ of the body politic, from unelected bureaucrats in Washington to powerful corporations and media conglomerates. This rot has metastasized, just as it did in Europe under Fabian socialism and cultural Marxism. It must be excised.

But how did we get here? The left didn’t stumble into control of our institutions by accident. Its dominance over the media, universities, and culture was the result of a decades-long operation to manufacture consent.

The strategy is laid out plainly in a book by leftist thinker Noam Chomsky: “Manufacturing Consent.” Chomsky wasn’t wrong in his analysis — he was just dead wrong in his prescription. Over the decades, the left co-opted his blueprint to manipulate public opinion, consolidate power, and push its progressive agenda.

The proof is in the state of America today. Look at how the media has been consolidated. In the 1980s, 90% of American media was controlled by over 50 companies. Today, six massive conglomerates control the vast majority of what we read, watch, and hear.

They control the flow of information, shaping narratives to keep the public in the dark. They decide what is “normal” and what is “fringe.” They’ve convinced generations of Americans to accept obvious falsehoods as truth.

This media-industrial complex works hand in glove with the government and elite institutions. It has labeled anyone who questions its authority as a “conspiracy theorist” or “extremist,” all while cozying up to Big Tech and using censorship as a tool to silence dissent.

Donald Trump has promised to sign an executive order on day one banning federal agencies from colluding to censor Americans. He plans to fire bureaucrats who’ve participated in these unconstitutional practices and roll back the protections that allow tech giants to act as unaccountable gatekeepers.

But this is only the beginning.

The cancer runs deeper than just Big Tech or biased news outlets. It extends to the very systems meant to serve and protect us. Government agencies like HHS, NIH, and FDA now prioritize profits for Big Pharma and Big Food over the health of Americans. The military-industrial complex wages endless wars without congressional approval — in our name but without our consent. Institutions meant to safeguard our liberties have become vectors for corruption, collusion, and control.

Every organ of our national body has been infected. And the first step in curing this disease is restoring the free flow of information — our eyes and ears.

Without independent media, without honest debate, the cancer will keep coming back. That’s why I call on this incoming administration to prioritize breaking up media monopolies, ending corporate-government partnerships, and empowering alternative platforms.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. We must act now or risk losing the republic altogether. The American people have made their mandate clear: We demand accountability, transparency, and freedom.

It’s time to clean house.

