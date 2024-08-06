‘Two-tier justice’ is real — and it’s unraveling the UK and US

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday called a Cobra meeting, which convenes the government’s emergency management committee. This includes London's top police officer along with the top police officers from all over England and the country's senior security agents.

Nobody has reported what went on inside. When the chief law enforcement officer left the meeting, however, a journalist asked him whether officials would end “two-tier justice.” He proceeded to tear the microphone from the reporter’s hand and throw it on the ground.

The English police are releasing Hamas-affiliated rioters without even writing them a ticket while putting the 'full force of the law' on their own people.

This is why he reacted with such anger: They are in denial that there is a double standard in policing. They either believe they’re treating everybody equally, or they want to convince you that they are. We know this isn’t true.

In England, the authorities have turned a blind eye to the Muslim population because they fear potential violent reactions. London now comprises 55% ethnic minorities, meaning the traditional establishment no longer holds a majority. What does that mean? If there is a problem, you better be very, very careful.

During the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Starmer, who was the Labor Party’s minority leader at the time, said the following:

I was shocked and angered about the killing of George Floyd and the response of President Trump, of the U.S. authorities, to the peaceful protests, to people rightly demanding justice. ... The last week has shone a spotlight on the racism, discrimination, and injustice experienced by those from black and minority ethnic communities in the U.S., in the U.K., and across the world.



That’s why today I’ve written to the prime minister asking for his assurance that the British government is doing all that it can to urge President Trump to respect human rights and the fundamental democratic right to peaceful protests. The Labor Party stands with black communities in our country and across the world because black lives matter.

Starmer talks a lot about injustice, so let's examine England’s situation. The police haven’t investigated Muslim sex rings that kidnap young girls and cover up the crimes. They've ignored street violence mainly committed by illegal immigrants. There are "no-go zones" in predominantly Muslim and illegal immigrant neighborhoods. If you criticize crimes by illegal immigrants, you're labeled a racist and can be jailed for Facebook posts. This is a two-tier justice system. Does Starmer care about this injustice?

Let’s compare what Starmer said in 2020 to what he is saying today to the residents and the people who were born in England who are standing up and calling for justice:

No doubt, those that have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held. Charges will follow. And convictions will follow. I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves. This is not protest. It is organized violent thuggery. And it has no place on our streets or online.

The person he is talking about who “whips up this action online and then runs away” is Tommy Robinson, who has spent a lot of time behind bars in Britain simply for pointing out that the people going into court for raping children were Islamists. He was covering the trial, and because of that, he was thrown into prison.

Meanwhile, migrant pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded a female Sky News reporter live on the air, and instead of continuing the coverage, the network said that it would cut off the live feed and send security instead. Why would you need security if it’s a “peaceful” protest? Why not just abandon your female reporter, who is now being surrounded by migrants who are saying, “Free Palestine?” Why are you afraid? What would be the problem there?

Their paradigm is falling apart.

Meanwhile at the BBC, a reporter remarked how Muslim counterprotesters were chanting, “Allahu Akbar,” which, he says, “people weren’t happy about.” Go figure. But, according to the establishment, they're not the problem. The white citizens of England who are standing up and saying, “What the hell is happening to my country?” They are the problem.

The British prime minister insists the two-tier justice system does not exist and expects people to believe it, just as our establishment insists no two-tier justice system exists in the United States. And yet the U.S. House Judiciary Committee reported this week that the Department of Homeland Security has released 99 terrorism suspects into the United States since 2021. This is the same DHS that took a million illegal immigrants who violated our nation’s laws, boarded them on planes using taxpayer money, and flew them into the center of our country. But not to worry, the border is secure.

If Donald Trump had done that, do you think there would be a problem? Why isn’t there a problem now? Shouldn't this issue transcend whoever is in the Oval Office? Half of this country only cares about their political party.

The first commandment says, “You shall have no other gods before me,” but in this country, it seems we have gods called the GOP and the DNC. Policy doesn’t matter. If it’s good for the DNC, I’ll bow down. Do you want Kamala on the ticket without a vote or democratic process? May the DNC be praised. What’s wrong with people who won’t think for themselves?



We still don’t have answers about what is happening. We still don't know anything. We still don't know anything about the shooting in Las Vegas. We still don't know anything about the shooting in Nashville. But it's a good thing we have those January 6ers in jail.

Meanwhile, the English police are releasing Hamas-affiliated rioters without even writing them a ticket while putting the “full force of the law” on their own people. That’s happening in Great Britain right now, even though the British press is denying it.

You need to know what is true, then square your shoulders to stand up for it, no matter the consequence, or your children will not have freedom.

