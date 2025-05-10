Want to defend America? Start by watching who buys the land

We’ve all seen the headlines: More and more U.S. land is being bought up by foreign nationals. It’s an alarming trend — one that should concern every American.

Foreign adversaries, often with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, are purchasing U.S. farms and land. While Chinese-owned agricultural land remains a small piece of the pie of the country’s total agricultural land, the amount has increased significantly in recent years.

Foreign actors like China are acquiring tracts rich in natural resources like water and fertile farmland.

Chinese ownership of agricultural acreage in the U.S. has increased more than fivefold between 2011 and 2021. That alone should be enough to send a chill up the spine of every American.

You don’t have to be a policy expert to understand the danger this trend poses to U.S. sovereignty and national security. Even the average American citizen can recognize the threat. Some of the land in question is close to secure U.S. facilities, such as military bases. In other cases, foreign actors are acquiring tracts rich in natural resources like water and fertile farmland. America’s food security and resource independence are not luxuries but vital to our national interest. We cannot afford to allow that power to slip away.

The national security threats from Chinese purchases of U.S. land and real estate are growing. Nearly half of U.S. states have introduced or passed legislation to combat foreign land acquisitions, particularly from China. Many have tightened laws or proposed state constitutional amendments to block foreign nationals from owning agricultural or sensitive real estate.

The good news is that Texas is joining the fray to combat real estate sales to foreign figures, and a bill is currently moving through the state legislature to tackle the issue. This is a necessary step to protect all Texans and Americans.

But state and federal action alone aren't enough.

Local leaders need to rise to the challenge by supporting state actions against these foreign threats. Many of these foreign purchases need some form of local approval. County commissioners can be a robust line of defense by monitoring applications for changes in the use of large tracts of land.

Consider the case of Grand Forks, North Dakota. In 2021, the Chinese agribusiness giant Fufeng Group purchased 370 acres to build a corn processing plant valued at $700 million. The industrial facility would have been just 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base. The deal sparked immediate concern from the Air Force, members of Congress, and local officials. It appeared the project might slip through the cracks and get approved, but ultimately, the Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously to strike it down.

Local government plays a vital role. Your city or county commissioners don’t just manage roads and zoning — they sit on the front lines of national security. These local officials must step up and support federal and state efforts to confront the threats we face.

Working together, we can defend the nation’s natural resources, safeguard military assets, and put the interests of American citizens first.