Who is standing up for Maine’s girls?

My home state made headlines late last month. Here’s why it matters to my daughter and me.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) turned Maine into a national punch line — and my social media feed proves it’s tearing us apart.

This isn’t just political theater — it’s a reflection of the deep divisions and passionate opinions that affect our community.

President Trump and Mills clashed at the White House on Feb. 21 over Maine’s decision not to enforce the executive order meant to keep biological males out of girls’ sports. Mills made it clear that Maine would not comply, even going so far as to announce plans for legal action: “See you in court.”

Trump said he looked forward to the upcoming courtroom showdown.

Gen Z and Gen Alpha girls are watching, and they are seeing who is fighting for them and who remains silent.

Despite Maine’s liberal reputation, Trump pointed out that he performed well in our state — a claim supported, at least in part, by the way Maine allocates its electoral votes. Maine awards one electoral vote per congressional district, with the remaining two going to the statewide winner. This system has allowed him to capture Maine’s 2nd Congressional District vote in the past three presidential elections, suggesting that even in a state known for its progressive leanings, many voters appreciate his message.

As I scroll through my own social media feed, I find that a significant number of Mainers echo this sentiment.

Mills, however, has decided that this is the fight she’s betting Maine’s reputation on. Her stance on the executive order has not only ruffled feathers at the national level but also stirred up intense debate here in Maine.

Amid all the political posturing, my attention turns to what truly matters: Who is standing up for our girls? I’m not interested in rehashing the morality of transgender issues or casting judgment on individuals. My focus is on the real-life consequences these policies have for our girls.

Take my 10-year-old daughter, for example. She’s an enthusiastic participant in sports. Her favorite sport is cross country. Although she might not have won the genetic lottery in terms of raw athletic ability, she gives every race her all — always with a smile and determination. I am proud of her for doing her best. She doesn’t need to win any titles.

She’s also come to understand that the rules won’t guarantee a level playing field. She’s seeing how girls can be denied their championship titles, just like the other week when a biological male won the girls’ pole vault title. Having spent her early years playing co-ed tee-ball, she’s learned that males are often stronger and faster. This isn’t just an abstract debate to her — it’s a reality that affects how she views fairness and competition.

Supporters of Janet Mills should consider this: What would you say to a young girl who loses a state championship to a biological male? What if she were your daughter? If girls stop competing because the playing field is no longer fair, how does that uphold Title IX’s promise to ensure equal opportunities in sports?

My daughter isn’t the only one watching. Gen Z and Gen Alpha girls are watching, and they are seeing who is fighting for them and who remains silent.

