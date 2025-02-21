Trump berates Dem governor refusing transgender order: 'You better comply — otherwise you're not getting any federal funding'

President Donald Trump confronted a Democratic governor in front of other governors over her refusal to enforce a federal order forbidding men in women's sports.

Trump was speaking to a meeting of governors at the White House on Friday when he singled out Maine Gov. Janet Mills for refusing to follow the order and berated her over it. Mills fired back, and the two got into a brief shouting match.

'And enjoy your life after, Governor, 'cause I don't think you'll be in elected politics.'

"I understand Maine — is Maine here? The governor of Maine?" asked Trump.

"Yeah, I'm here," said Mills.

"Are you not going to comply with that?" he asked, in reference to his order.

"I'm going to comply with state and federal law," she responded.

"Well, I am — we are the federal law. Well, you better do it. You better do it, because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't," he added. "And by the way, your population, even though it's somewhat liberal, although I did very well there, your population doesn't want men playing in women's sports."

The president made the same threat to cut federal funding from Maine on Thursday evening.

"So you better comply — because otherwise you're not getting any federal funding," Trump continued Friday.

"I'll see you in court," Mills retorted.

"Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one," he said. "And enjoy your life after, Governor, 'cause I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

The exchange was posted to social media, where it quickly went viral.

Mills had responded to the threat in a statement she posted prior to the interaction at the White House.

“If the president attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine schoolchildren of the benefit of federal funding, my administration and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” she wrote.

