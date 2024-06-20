Why sexual politics are an American regime change

Americans aren’t stupid. Every day, we see examples of the government flexing its power to destroy citizens merely for saying the “wrong” word.

At the time of this writing, prominent examples include the U.S. Department of Education opening a “civil rights” investigation into journalist Chris Rufo for allegedly using ... an accurate pronoun. They also include the Federal Trade Commission deciding to investigate Elon Musk after he bought Twitter and the Justice Department going after one of Musk’s companies for allegedly not hiring enough foreigners.

Those are ridiculous lawfare exercises, and they will cost taxpayers millions. Musk can afford the costs of the world’s largest government going after him for political differences but ordinary people cannot. That’s likely a motivating factor in Musk promising that X (formerly Twitter) will fund people’s legal defense in cases arising from their speech on his platform.

Smart people and companies without the millions to stand up to unhinged bureaucrats’ fury — or the desire to waste millions on such an effort — keep their heads down and their mouths shut to avoid being bankrupted defending their constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of association, and freedom of religion. This means Americans today effectively don’t have constitutional rights unless they are rich enough to afford lawyers. The vast majority of Americans aren’t.

There are more than 185,000 pages in the Federal Register. It’s impossible for anyone to comply with laws that voluminous. That morass allows one petty bureaucratic dictator to make any American guilty until he can prove himself innocent at great expense. We are all de facto criminals whose crimes are just waiting to be found by a motivated government official. Bureaucrats have the power to unilaterally charge, investigate, prosecute, and declare guilty anyone they decide to target, all before the matter is allowed to reach a court of law.

Thus, government officials have power to coerce simply by “asking” for something. Imagine that a person with the power to ruin your life because you made some non-PC remark, which this same bureaucrat thinks could violate Title VII, is “asking for a favor.” You wouldn’t want him to get mad and start looking for all the crimes you’re surely guilty of, would you? What if he were to refer you to the U.S. Department of Justice for prosecution of your speech crime?

Mafia government like this results from progressives having spent the past century substituting tyrannical government for constitutional government in the United States. The “diversity, equity, and inclusion” regime equals a civil war against the U.S. Constitution and the way of life it reflects and protects.

The ideology Americans variously call wokeism, intersectionalism, identity politics, critical theory, and cultural Marxism is anti-authority and, therefore, pro-anarchy. The size of the government deceives people about its lawlessness. Cultural Marxism engenders the kind of civil “rights” that supplant the Constitution instead of supplementing it. Marxist identity rights are truly a regime change in the United States.

Editor's note: This article is adapted from “False Flag: Why Queer Politics Mean the End of America,” available this week from Regnery Publishing everywhere books are sold.