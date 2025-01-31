Why the Panama Canal matters more than ever to US security

The Panama Canal, far from being a relic of a bygone era, remains a critical asset that the United States cannot afford to ignore — especially when foreign adversaries like China are capitalizing on its strategic location.

For more than a century, the canal has been vital to U.S. national security and economic interests. But when President Donald Trump recently made waves by suggesting that the U.S. should consider repurchasing it, many were quick to dismiss him as a provocateur. His remarks were not baseless, however, and he hasn’t been the first U.S. president to assert sovereignty over the critical trade route.

Trump’s call to repurchase the canal was not a random or reckless suggestion — it was a recognition of the strategic importance of this vital asset.

In 1976, Ronald Reagan declared, “The Panama Canal Zone is sovereign U.S. territory.” Following in Reagan’s footsteps, Trump declared in a series of Truth Social posts that the canal is a “vital national asset” due to its pivotal role in U.S. trade and military logistics. Indeed, the canal handles around 40% of the world’s cargo, with approximately 72% of its traffic tied to U.S. ports. This means that the U.S. depends on the smooth operation of the canal for both its economy and its security.

Moreover, the canal plays a critical military role: It is the quickest route for U.S. naval ships to transfer between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, saving thousands of miles that would otherwise require a dangerous and time-consuming detour around South America. In times of crisis, those extra 8,000 miles make all the difference.

History sets the stage

Panama exists as an independent nation because of U.S. intervention. In 1903, when Colombia refused to allow the U.S. to build the canal, the U.S. supported Panama’s independence, ensuring the new country would grant America control over the Canal Zone. The U.S. built the canal at a tremendous cost — both in dollars and in human lives — and the strategic importance of this waterway has never diminished.

However, in the 1960s and ’70s, rising anti-colonial sentiments led to growing resentment in Panama toward U.S. control. Amid these tensions, the U.S. transferred control of the canal to Panama under the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaty. Despite the good intentions of that agreement, the transfer of control has created a vacuum that other nations, most notably China, are eager to fill.

China’s expansion demands a US response

China’s growing influence in Panama is not just an economic concern — it’s a national security threat.

China has been aggressively expanding its footprint in Latin America, and Panama has been one of its primary targets. Chinese companies now manage key ports along the canal, and Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative has solidified Panama’s role as a critical part of China’s global strategy. Moreover, China is building a fourth bridge over the canal and has used telecommunications infrastructure to establish a firm presence in the region.

The most worrying aspect of China’s involvement is its potential for military leverage. The Panama Canal is a chokepoint — a strategic vulnerability in global trade and military operations. If tensions between the U.S. and China were to escalate, Beijing could use its influence over Panama to disrupt U.S. access to the canal, with severe consequences for both U.S. trade and naval operations.

Under current circumstances, the canal’s control is increasingly falling under the sway of a nation that does not share U.S. interests. With Chinese tech companies like Huawei involved in the region and Chinese-built surveillance systems monitoring the canal, the risk of espionage or sabotage cannot be ignored.

A threat to national sovereignty?

While Panama’s president may assert that the canal “belongs to Panama,” the reality is that the canal’s significance extends far beyond Panamanian borders. It is a key asset in the global balance of power, and its strategic importance to U.S. national security cannot be overstated.

Trump was right to bring it back into the spotlight. If we are to maintain our status as a global superpower, we must ensure that our vital trade routes and military chokepoints remain under friendly control.

The Panama Canal is not a relic of American imperialism, as the media is attempting to portray — it is a linchpin in the U.S. economy and defense strategy. As China’s influence continues to grow in Latin America, we must re-evaluate our position on the canal. Trump’s stance may prove essential for safeguarding America’s future. The time to act is now, before the canal becomes yet another piece of infrastructure that is no longer in America’s sphere of influence.

