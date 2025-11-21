Woman allegedly tossed coffee at mom and her infant over dog leash dispute — and is now facing deportation

A Florida woman who was apparently angry over a dog being walked without a leash reacted outlandishly and may be deported after police investigated the incident.

The altercation unfolded on Friday morning when Nina Jaaskelainen confronted a mother outside of a home on Quail Nest Lane in Volusia County according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Video of the altercation was posted to social media.

Jaaskelainen even mocked and ridiculed the mom as she recorded.

Kelly Brisell told WESH-TV that she was walking with her 11-month-old son, Owen, and her dog named Ponce.

"She started screaming at us," Brisell recalled. "I ignored her. She kept saying it, and I said, 'I don't have a leash,' and kept walking. Then she looked at Ponce, walked up, and threw her coffee on him."

At one point, Jaaskelainen warned that her own dog had previously killed another dog.

She then tossed cold coffee on them, according to the police.

"It was all over my clothes and all over him," Brisell added. "It was over his eyes, nose, and temple. Thank God the coffee wasn't hot."

Jaaskelainen even mocked and ridiculed the mom as she recorded.

"You just threw coffee on my child!" Brisell yelled on the video.

"Good!" Jaaskelainen replied.

The woman was charged with two counts of battery, but investigators eventually determined that she was also in the country illegally. Jaaskelainen, who had no prior criminal history, is being held on an ICE detainer and is facing deportation.

RELATED: Democrat fires staffer accused of posing as immigration attorney at ICE facility

The woman is originally from Finland.

"Had she not done that, we would have all went about our day. It could have been an exchange of words, and I would have left and probably never saw her again," Brisell added. "The way she escalated it changed everything."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!