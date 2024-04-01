'Glory be to God': DJ Burns Jr. responds to haters after stunning win sends NC State to first Final Four since 1983

America's latest beloved athlete and media darling, D.J. Burns Jr., once again attributed glory to God after cementing his team's place in the semi-finals of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The eleventh-ranked North Carolina State University pulled off perhaps its most stunning upset of the 2024 March Madness tournament, defeating fourth-ranked Duke University 76-64. Burns had another impressive performance that saw him total 29 points in 28 minutes.

As he has done historically, Burns celebrated yet another victory by expressing his faith in God, this time in reaction to being named the South Region's most-outstanding player.

"Glory be to God," Burns wrote while quoting footage of himself partaking in the tradition of cutting the netting off the basketball net, post-victory.

Burns faced some online criticisms during and after the game for responding to heckling from Duke fans. In a widely-circulated clip, Burns was heard saying "your season is over," followed by a hand gesture at his neck while again mouthing "it's over."

The 23-year-old responded to the footage by saying "you should hear what they said to me."

"Grow up," he added while making it clear he wasn't taking it too seriously.

Following the game, Burns was spotted around the arena taking photos with venue employees in yet another gesture that has made him one of the most celebrated athletes in the nation in 2024.

NC State has continuously noted that much of its success has leaned on the desire to prove detractors wrong. Burns has made multiple mentions throughout the March tournament that his team has excelled when critics have questioned their abilities.

"They didn’t really believe in us. They probably still don’t, but that doesn’t matter to us," he said during the round-of-16 post-game press conference. "We’re just going to stay together. If you’re supporting us, thank you. If not, that’s what it is."

Still, his ability to persevere with a smile on his face has drawn attention from the media. A CBS Sports reporter asked Burns about witnessing the player literally skipping to his team's bench before the game had started.

"Where does D.J. Burns' joy come from?" the reporter asked.

"I don't know, I guess it's how I was raised, you know? I was raised in a happy environment and I try to take that with me everywhere I go," the forward explained.

Along with telling outlets that he has felt "blessed" to be in his position, Burns clearly puts himself out there through his teammates and basketball.

"God really blessed me with the opportunity to be able to showcase my talent more often, so it's a blessing," he told Inside Pack Sports.

"Basketball is a sport that know actually brings people together," he told the media after the regional championship. "You know all of my lifelong friends, I'd say about 95% of them, are basketball players. I still communicate with people I played with in eighth grade. Basketball is just something that just always brings people together, that's why we love it."

