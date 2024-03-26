'God really blessed me': NC State's DJ Burns Jr. thanking God for opportunities during magical March Madness run

North Carolina State basketball player D.J. Burns Jr. has attributed his amazing run in the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament to God nearly every step of the way.

At an official 6'9'', 275 pounds, Burns has enjoyed a fantastic performance in the 2024 iteration of March Madness, leading his team at N.C. State on an unlikely streak.

"We’re starting to click, and we’re clicking at the right time," Burns said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Burns was awarded MVP in the team's shocking ACC Tournament victory, which landed them an 11-seed in the nationwide tournament.

The Wolfpack trounced six-seed Texas Tech in the first round and then outlasted fellow Cinderella-story team Oakland in the second round. Burns led his team with 24 points.

"Thanks God," he wrote after the game.

Doubt has fueled the team as well, with Burns having made multiple mentions throughout the previous month that N.C. State has excelled when their back was against the wall.

"They didn’t really believe in us. They probably still don’t, but that doesn’t matter to us," he said during the post-game press conference. "We’re just going to stay together. If you’re supporting us, thank you. If not, that’s what it is."

"We executed and, shoot, we just, we just kept playing for each other," Burns added.

The 23-year-old has seemingly always been forthcoming about his faith. With an X bio that says "Bible, Books, Ball," the South Carolina native has likely made more direct and clear attributions to God in public statements than the vast majority of athletes.

"God really blessed me with the opportunity to be able to showcase my talent more often, so it's a blessing," he told Inside Pack Sports.

Burns' X account is also riddled with mentions of his belief in God as he has progressed throughout his college basketball career, which started in Tennessee.

"I talk to God he don’t make no mistakes," he wrote in 2021.

"Glory be to God. Through him it is always possible to overcome obstacles," Burns also wrote before the NCAA tournament. Two weeks later, he scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the tournament opener, seeing limited time despite starting the game.



Burns was asked to give advice for fellow players making their first splash in the big tournament; he responded:

"You just got to leave it all on the floor. Don't leave nothing behind you or you going home. You be able to recharge for the time you get after, before the next game, but don't leave nothing on that floor."

