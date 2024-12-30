Former NY Jets coach says Aaron Rodgers is deliberately 'making fun of' Jets ownership to get cut from the team

Former NFL coach Eric Mangini says Aaron Rodgers is making fun of New York Jets owner Woody Johnson because he wants to be cut from the team.

Mangini, who was head coach of the Jets from 2006 to 2008, said Rodgers' recent remarks on "The Pat McAfee Show" clearly show "he's trying to shoot his way out of New York."

"As soon as you start making fun of the owner, and as soon as you start making fun of the owner's son, and as soon as you start legitimizing dysfunction in the organization, that's about as big a shot fired as you can take," Mangini said on Fox Sports' "First Things First."

'I find the comedy in all of it.'

Fans will have to decide how serious Rodgers was about his remarks when he told ESPN host Pat McAfee that "there's a first time for everything."

"I've never been released before, so being released would be a first," Rodgers continued. "Being released by a teenager ... that would also be a first."

Rodgers was referring to Brick Johnson, the Jets owner's 18-year-old son, who reportedly has had influence on team decisions.

Rodgers added, "I'm open to everything, and you know I find the comedy in all of it. If that happens, hey, you know what, it's a great story."

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and son Brick Johnson. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Former coach Mangini described Rodgers' remarks as "very deliberate" and claimed they were meant to convey "a very strong message" to ownership.

"For a guy that always talks about how he's very exact with the things that he says and he thinks through the things that he says to suddenly be like, 'oh, that was just a flipping comment. I was having fun with it,' no," Mangini stated.

Mangini went on, articulating what he thought was Rodgers' mindset.

"I don't wanna be here. I don't respect what you're doing. And, you know, regardless of how I play, I'm gonna get you so mad that you give me a chance to go somewhere else."

Fox Sports host Chris Broussard said he wasn't convinced that Mangini's position was accurate, nor did he think that cutting Rodgers and "paying him $49 million" was a smart move for the Jets.

Mangini persisted, "I'm convinced. When you start making fun of the guy who owns the team and his kid, they're not gonna be real happy with that."

"You wanna get fired from a job? Make fun of the owner. Make fun of his son. Pretty good way to get out of any organization," he concluded.

