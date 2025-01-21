Eagles' AJ Brown's legend grows after he's spotted in a Honda Accord before playoff game despite $100 million contract

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is receiving adoration from fans for his penny-pinching after he was spotted in small Honda on Sunday.

Brown's Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the NFL divisional playoff round, but it was once again not Brown's play on the field that had fans talking.

Brown arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in the modest vehicle and stepped out with some headphones, a book, and what appeared to be a folder; possibly containing a study sheet of plays ahead of the playoff game.

Fans immediately noticed that Brown was driving a Honda Accord and praised the receiver for his modesty, despite his massive contract with the Eagles.

An image search identified Brown's car as a likely 2022 Honda Accord, which comes with a typical list price of $23,900 according to Kelley Blue Book.

This would mean Brown is certainly watching his wallet, as he is in the middle of a four-year, $100 million deal with the Eagles. The star player has already signed a three-year, $96 million extension that would last until 2029, but has a potential out before the 2027 season.

To date, Brown has made around $61 million in earnings in the NFL.

"There is no need to attract attention. Or does he just like the car?" one fan asked.

"Smart man. Fly under the radar. Ain’t no one going to mess with you driving to the stadium in that wonderfully average mileage car," another fan chimed in.

Several other fans were convinced, however, that Brown was simply driving a winter car and pondered if he was just trying to avoid damaging his nicer vehicles in bad weather.

Perhaps those fans were right. Brown has been seen stepping out of luxury cars with designer clothes and was even rumored in 2023 to have taped $11,500 to himself while playing in the the Super Bowl that year.

As Brown arrived in style on Sunday, fans also noticed he was carrying a book with him and wondered if it was the same book Brown was spotted reading on the sidelines just a week earlier. The impromptu advertisement resulted in Brown's book of choice immediately shooting to No. 1 on Amazon's best-seller list.

The book was titled, "Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life," by Jim Murphy, a former professional baseball player.

At the time of this writing, the book is still No. 2 on the same Amazon list.

The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship on January 26.

