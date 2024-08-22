Photos by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Angel Reese says she's not into politics after reporter asks about Kamala Harris being a 'woman' who is 'doing her thing'
August 22, 2024
Reese encouraged citizens to get out and vote.
WNBA star Angel Reese told a reporter she isn't educated enough in presidential politics to give a comment on Kamala Harris.
With the Democratic National Convention taking place in Chicago, it seemed inevitable that the Chicago Sky player would be asked a political question surrounding the event.
It was reporter Brandon Robinson who caught up with the basketball star at a media availability period where he began asking Reese a political question but was interrupted by the athlete who wanted to politely introduce herself.
'I'm not that educated right now, but [I] just continue to learn.'
"Hi, how are you? Nice to meet you," she interjected.
"Vice President Kamala Harris —" Robinson began.
"Oh wow," Reese said with a smirk.
"[Kamala Harris] is a woman, and she's doing her thing, running for president," the reporter continued. "Have you had a chance to watch her? What are your thoughts on her running for political office?"
Reese then gave a refreshing take about not feeling educated enough to comment on the race.
"I haven't been able to tap a lot into the political election ... so I'm not that educated right now, but [I] just continue to learn," Reese said.
"Everybody go out there and vote. I commend that, and I just tell a lot of people to go out there and vote because we need it for this election," she added.
Robinson did not include his female-forward question in the transcript of his interview but rather positioned Reese's answer as emphasizing the importance of the election due to the possibility of Harris becoming the first female president.
Reese was also asked for her thoughts on her home city of Baltimore; she took the opportunity to praise Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat who ran on cutting the Baltimore police budget but actually increased it in his first term.
"I love being from Baltimore. Brandon has done a great job in being able to inspire me and just being able to watch him do what he’s done for the city. I like being able to go back with my foundation. I give a scholarship every year to St. Francis, so I'm just continuing to do that and I’m trying to do more."
The Angel Reese Foundation has a mission statement of "fostering equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives."
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
