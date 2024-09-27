'A man of the people': LIV golfer Anthony Kim goes all-in on Trump support, calls Kamala Harris a gaslighting liar

LIV tour golfer Anthony Kim says he is willing to forego making more money in order to speak up about his support for former President Donald Trump.

The American has seemingly increased the volume on his political speech as the country approaches the presidential election.

After Vice President Kamala Harris said during the presidential debate that both Goldman Sachs and the Wharton School of Business had championed her economic plan as being better than Trump's, Kim commented on a pair of articles that corrected Harris' claim.

The golfer said Harris has been "gaslightin" and "lying" whereas Trump has been "showing kindness" and standing on business principles.

'After some deep thought I have decided [to] not give a s**t.'

In the same statement, Kim noted that he's definitely lost opportunities to make money and even lost some acquaintances because of his opinions. "Keep [your] money I'll say what I want," he added.

Kim made more comments after Harris appeared in a campaign event with former talk show host Oprah Winfrey:

"[Harris] is not able to deliver a message when she had a teleprompter on Oprah. U might not like Donald Trump or his delivery but at least he is 4 the people," Kim wrote.



After making even more remarks criticizing Harris for "word salad" in regards to inflation, Kim said point-blank he didn't care if people have a problem with his political views.

"I guess people don’t like my opinions on Donald Trump & Kamala Harris," the Los Angeles native said. "After some deep thought I have decided [to] not give a s**t if [you] don't like it. We live in the [United States of America] where there is freedom of speech right?"

Kim is also sure to replace some of those lost acquaintances with his remarks on woke culture. In response to a story about a transgender CEO being added to the board of directors at the Mayo Clinic, Kim assured his followers he wouldn't be addressing any men as if they are women.

"If someone wants to live their life a certain way ZERO issues but I'm not gonna change my beliefs & address u as a woman when u r a man. Do I not have a right to choose if I am 'woke' in the land of the free?" he asked.

Kim concluded by saying "Kamala Harris = woke" while "Donald Trump = reality."

Kim finished the 2024 LIV tour ranked No. 56th in the world.

His best finish in a major tournament is coming in third at the 2010 Masters, which Phil Mickelson won. He was a three-time All-American at the University of Oklahoma where he set the school record for lowest-scoring average.

Interestingly, Kim made his LIV Golf debut at Trump National Doral Miami.

