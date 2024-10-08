'Media censoring is real': Antonio Brown says NBC refused to show Elon Musk on-screen during NFL broadcast

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown accused NBC of purposely not mentioning Elon Musk during its broadcast while he was attending a game.

Musk was in a luxury box at Acrisure Stadium as the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night, in a game that took until nearly 1 a.m. to complete due to weather delays.

The Tesla CEO stuck around in Pennsylvania after speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, the same location the former president was shot.

Musk was widely seen in social media clips hyping up the Pittsburgh crowd and even waving the Steelers' signature Terrible Towel.

However, the Super Bowl champion alleged that NBC purposely kept Musk off the airwaves during their "Sunday Night Football" presentation.

"NBC choose not to show Elon Musk at the Cowboys vs Steelers game," Brown wrote on X. "Another reason to get out [and] Vote [.] Media censoring is real and will only get worse unless change."



Brown responded to media coverage about the issue and stated he believed "it's not an accusation it's the truth."

He added that Taylor Swift, who is said to be dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is consistently shown on-screen during NFL broadcasts.



"Taylor Swift gets shown every game she's at and not even a mention he's at the game."

He added, "Did you see [NBC] say anything about being at the game? Does not fit their agenda."

Musk then replied to the same post and said, "That was weird."

Unfortunately for NBC and "Sunday Night Football," this wasn't the first time this year they were accused of foul play. The network was criticized earlier in 2024 for editing out portions of an interview with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," then-rookie Stroud said to start the interview.

"Thank you, God bless," he said at the end.

Both mentions of God were removed for social media posts, with the first edit being far more egregious and obvious.

