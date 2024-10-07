'Hello, hello': Elon Musk waves the Terrible Towel at Steelers game to hype up crowd following Butler rally

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endured a lengthy rain delay to support the Pittsburgh Steelers at home versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Musk hosted a Spaces event on his X platform from Acrisure Stadium while at the game, turning the camera around on himself to say "hello, hello," to his nearly 4.5 million viewers.



Another video, posted by Musk's America PAC, showed him hyping up the Pittsburgh crowd by waving the team's signature merchandise, the Terrible Towel. The likely exhausted fans cheered and waved their towels in response to Musk a couple times in the footage.



Musk was obviously a popular figure at the game but took time to speak with former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch about his charitable endeavors. Batch has provided 3,800 children in west Pennsylvania with educational and athletic programming.

The entrepreneur has been providing his own charitable aid to victims of Hurricane Helene recently and even accused FEMA of blocking some of the supplies, the Daily Mail reported.

'I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA.'

In the end, Steelers fans endured about 90 minutes of delays before watching their team lose 20-17 to the Cowboys; the game did not end until almost 1 a.m. Eastern Time.



Viewers responded to Musk's attendance by calling the game's atmosphere "electric," while other attendees posted photos of Musk inside the stadium.

The X owner was seen wearing a black, Make America Great Again hat, the same cap he wore at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the day before. Musk appeared with Donald Trump at the rally on Saturday in front of approximately 30,000 people, marking a triumphant return to the same location where the former president was nearly assassinated.

"As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA," Musk said, referring to his hat.

Musk remarked that 2024 "will be the last election" if Trump doesn't win, stating that both the Constitution and democracy are on the ballot.

"If you're seeing this, I have one ask of you," Musk added, before repeatedly urging the audience and viewers to register to vote.

"I'm being repetitive at this point because it is the one takeaway, more than anything, that will matter; getting those registrations and then getting everyone you know to actually vote."

The same day, the America PAC announced that it would be adding cash incentives for referrals on their petitions.



"Sign our petition to support the Constitution! Also earn $47 for every person you refer to sign the petition if they're in a swing state," Musk wrote. "Goal is to get 1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms."

