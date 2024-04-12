Can black Americans break ‘the Method’ of voting and victimhood?

Today I want to talk about the method being deployed to keep black Americans obsessively loyal to the Democratic Party.

It’s called “the Method,” an immersive and compelling form of acting that requires a performer to stay in character off camera. It’s considered the highest and most powerful form of acting.

Black people are rewarded and celebrated based on our ability to stay in character at all times.

Daniel Day-Lewis used it to portray Abraham Lincoln, won an Oscar for it, and earned wide acclaim as America’s best actor.

Comedian Dave Chappelle tells a funny story about meeting Jim Carrey while he was filming “Man on the Moon,” a biopic chronicling the life of quirky comedian Andy Kaufman. Chappelle never talked to Carrey. He met Carrey’s impersonation of Kaufman.

Most Americans probably believe Marlon Brando invented the art of Method acting. Brando’s late 1940s performance in the Broadway play “A Streetcar Named Desire” popularized the acting style, but the Method’s origin traces to the Moscow Art Theatre, the Soviet Union, 1898, and Vladmir Lenin, the most prominent supporter of the Moscow Art Theatre.

Constantin Stanislavski, a performer at the Moscow Art Theatre, developed and perfected the Method. He and a group of Russian actors appeared on Broadway in 1923. New Yorkers fell in love with the Russian troupe. A handful of Stanislavski’s acolytes stayed in New York and taught American actors the Method.

I mention this to remind you of the Marxist influence on Hollywood and acting. Russian communists taught Americans to act, how to present fiction powerfully as reality.

When you turn on your television, sit down inside a theater, open your laptop to watch YouTube, or unlock your smartphone to cruise a social media app, you’re being influenced by the Method.

The Matrix is a stage. We’re baited and paid to perform.

The alliance between Hollywood elites and the Democratic Party explains why the Method is such an effective tool to control the voting habits and behaviors of black Americans.

The movie, television, and music industries, along with academia and corporate America, have assigned a specific role for black people: victims. We are rewarded and celebrated based on our ability to stay in character at all times.

Let me give you an example. Black people know that law enforcement is not on a genocidal killing spree against black men. But we also know there are tremendous, instant-gratification rewards for pretending police pose a bigger threat to black men than gang violence.

Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube — the highest-profile members of the rap group NWA — made millions of dollars and elevated status for performing the song “F*** tha Police.”

Here’s another example. Dexter Reed, a Chicago lad, opened fire on police officers, striking one officer and firing 11 shots in all. The police officers justifiably panicked and fired 96 shots at Reed, killing him.

Reed’s mother and other family members, having watched multiple black families receive millions of dollars in lawsuits after officer-involved shootings, know they can potentially land a huge payday if they can portray Dexter as a victim. They also know the media will assist them in their performance. CNN was the first major TV network to step up and offer Reed’s family a platform to portray him as a victim of an unfair traffic stop.

In addition, Reed’s family knows that Democratic Party politicians in Chicago will be more than happy to hand them millions of taxpayer dollars in a lawsuit. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will do everything in his power to blame police for responding to the shots fired by Dexter Reed.

The false narrative that police randomly kill black men is a major selling point of the Democratic Party platform. The Democrats have convinced black people that our safety and freedom are dependent on keeping Republicans out of office. They install talented and committed actors on television shows to promote the lie that the slavery and Jim Crow laws Republicans defeated years ago will be instantly restored once a Republican returns to office.

The Method works.

Black people see themselves as victims. Many of us spend each day looking for signs of our victimhood. We stay in character even when we’re off camera.

“If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”

Staying in character prevents us from identifying the farce. Plus, staying in character and ignoring the farce allows us to receive the benefits. We’re paid actors.

We’re paid in lawsuits, job promotions, diversity hires, and social clout. The black people who break character and choose to live in reality become social pariahs and unfit for leadership.



Historian and economist Thomas Sowell is one of the wisest men in the history of America. He overcame incredible odds. He’s written thousands of profound columns and more than 50 books. Mainstream media ignores him or vilifies him. Al Sharpton, on the other hand, is corrupt, sleazy, and unintelligent and has accomplished virtually nothing in 40 years as a public figure. He’s a confidant of presidents and a TV and radio talk show host. He’s earned millions as a victimhood method actor.

Can the Method be stopped? Only through religious revival. The victimhood act cannot coexist with a sincere belief in the birth, life, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. A lie cannot survive the truth of Jesus Christ.