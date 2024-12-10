Christian Olympic champion in women's wrestling prefers to compete against women only

A female Olympic gold medalist in wrestling has weighed in on men competing in women's sports, saying she prefers wrestling against men only "in practice."

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, 32, recently traveled to the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, New York, for the sixth annual FOX Nation Patriot Awards. Wearing glasses, dreadlocks, and a gold cross around her neck, Mensah-Stock stopped to answer whether she had ever competed against so-called transwomen athletes in freestyle wrestling.

"No, thank goodness. But I know a few people that have," she replied.

When pressed about whether she might consider doing so in the future, Mensah-Stock hesitated.

"I'll just say this. I've wrestled plenty of guys in practice, and I will only wrestle them in practice — because wrestling men is very, very difficult even when they are 20 pounds smaller than me," she explained.

The thought of competing against a man in her weight class then seemed to give her further pause. "If they're the same weight as me ..." she said, trailing off. She then came to a firm conclusion: "I just keep it in practice."

'It’s just by the grace of God that I’m just able to even move my feet,' she explained. 'I just leave it in his hands.'

Mensah-Stock first captured the hearts of Americans everywhere with her exuberant demonstration of patriotism immediately after she took the gold medal in women's freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

"I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there," she gushed with a grin on her face and an American flag wrapped around her shoulders. "I love it, and I'm so happy I get to represent U-S-A!"

Overcome with emotion, Mensah-Stock then expressed thanks to God, crediting him with giving her the talent and means to achieve her dreams.

"It’s just by the grace of God that I’m just able to even move my feet," she explained. "I just leave it in his hands. I prayed that all of the training and practice, the hell that my freaking coaches put me through pays off. Every single time it does. I get better and better. It’s so weird that there is no cap to the limit of what I can do."

"I’m excited to see what I have next."

Because of her love of country and her honorable representation of the United States at the Olympics, Fox Nation named Mensah-Stock the Most Valuable Patriot of 2021.

In May 2023, she signed a contract with WWE to become a professional wrestler. She has not ruled out wrestling against men as part of that agreement.

The FOX Nation Patriot Awards aired on the Fox New Channel on Sunday night.

H/T: the Daily Mail

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!