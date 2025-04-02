Coastal Carolina University announces free, unlimited food at football games, but fans are suspicious

Coastal Carolina University has begun a new era that will certainly have football fans across the country asking for reciprocal treatment from their programs.

The NCAA Division I school plays its football at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, with a capacity of 21,000. That is the number of fans the Chanticleers plan on feeding multiple times this fall after the school announced ticket holders will have unlimited access to free concessions at home games this year.

The university made the announcement with a playful promo to show that no matter how much food a fan wants, they will get it.

"All games. All fans. Feast for free," the caption read.

The details were not quite as muddy as fans may have initially thought; the school revealed in a press release that ticket holders will be able to get four items each during every visit to the concession stand. However, there is no limit to the number of times they can pick up food.

The available (free) concessions were announced as hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, fountain drinks, and water.

Chauncey the Chanticleer mascot at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

"Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we're always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience," said school executive Chance Miller. "With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we're excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game."

With the offer seemingly too good to be true, fans online reacted with suspicion over the idea of free and unlimited access to goods that could easily total over $50 per person under regular circumstances.

"There is 100 [%] a catch behind this," one fan wrote.

The only catch from Coastal Carolina seemed to be the required access through their custom app. Every time fans head to the concessions stand, they must "scan each trip through the line with the soon-to-be-launched Coastal Carolina Athletics App."



At least one fan theorized that user data would be the key to the school making its money back through the app, while others wondered if the offer would raise the prices of all other concessions.

The school did not mention whether or not specialty items, like alcohol, would increase in price, rather they noted other concessions would simply remain available for purchase.

Beer will now be $20 each lol

— Former Football Fan (@nyjetsnerd) March 31, 2025

"Genuine question- how is this financially feasible?" a concern fan asked.

An Alabama fan offered an outsider's perspective for the all-you-can-eat offer and cleverly described it as the "greasiest marketing strategy of all time."

While it remains unclear if the promotion is temporary, the Chanticleers could simply be looking to draw more fans after a disappointing 3-5 conference record in 2024.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!