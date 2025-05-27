Can you sue your favorite team for being bad? Lawsuit from Colorado Rockies fan is testing the waters

The Colorado Rockies are the worst team in the major leagues — and one fan says that is criminal.

The Rockies, their abysmal record, and their flawed stadium design are to blame for a fan's 2023 injury, a new lawsuit claims.

'Defendant knew or should have known that the condition of the Stadium, as described above, was dangerous.'

The Rockies win-loss record sits at a jaw-dropping 9-45 as of Tuesday afternoon — a .167 winning percentage. In comparison, no other team is below the .300 mark, setting the stage for a possible record-setting season for the Rockies in the worst way possible.

This caliber of play is at the center of plaintiff Timothy Roeckel's lawsuit against the franchise in which he alleges that the team's lack of competitiveness has made socializing and business the "primary focus" for many fans as opposed to the actual action on the field.

This played a factor, according to the lawsuit, in Roeckel getting hit in the right eye and face by a foul ball in the Rockies' home ballpark — Coors Field — during a game against the New York Yankees two years ago.

A fan is assisted by medical personnel after being hit by a foul ball in the eighth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies on Opening Day at Coors Field on April 10, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

While the complaint notes the Rockies' 2023 record of 59-103 and their present failures in 2025, Roeckel's lawsuit alleges that stadium design flaws also played a role in his incident.

Roeckel sat in the club boxes that day, in a spot where he said it was "not physically possible" to see the foul ball before it hit him.

The lawsuit also points to other alleged failures in the stadium's infrastructure, such as "failing to extend or enhance netting based on data about foul ball trajectories" and "designing open luxury boxes that obstruct view of the playing field."

"[The] Defendant knew or should have known that the condition of the Stadium, as described above, was dangerous," the lawsuit read.

But some of the suit's claims may have fans scratching their heads regarding whether or not to support Roeckel in his pursuit to have a trial by jury; the lawsuit complains of mounted televisions that "distract" fans from the action and alleges that "non-spectating behavior" such as eating and socializing in luxury boxes is encouraged.

"This cultural shift is not incidental but rather encouraged by Defendant's own marketing and design choices, which emphasize hospitality and off-field amenities over fan vigilance," the lawsuit went on.

OutKick reporter Alejandro Avila told Blaze News that the lawsuit is "ludicrous" but added that it could set a precedent for "bizarre complaints" in the future.

"If this becomes par for the course, then Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox fans should get litigation going," Avila joked with Blaze News.

The Rockies on Tuesday did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment regarding the lawsuit.

