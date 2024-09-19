Concealed carrier who killed 2 with 1 shot at Detroit Lions fan tailgate acted in self-defense, won't be charged: Prosecutor

A Michigan prosecutor said a concealed carrier who killed two people with one shot at a Detroit Lions fan tailgate Sunday acted in self-defense and won't be charged.

Cellphone video captured a fight at the Eastern Market during which the assailant, Jalen Welch, allegedly pulled a gun and threatened a 40-year-old man, WJBK-TV reported. That 40-year-old, a legal concealed pistol owner, fatally wounded Welch with one shot through his head, the station said — and that same shot also fatally wounded innocent bystander RayShawn Palmer, who also was hit in the head.

'My client is very pleased he is not being charged with a crime; it was agonizing sitting in jail for three days awaiting the decision.'

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy called the shooting at act of lawful self-defense, WJBK said, adding that Palmer only tried to be the peacemaker.



"In this case the shooter was not involved with the physical altercation, or any crime, when Mr. Welch pulled out his weapon and threatened him with deadly force," part of Worthy's statement reads, the station noted. "It is only then that the shooter drew his weapon and fired one-time striking Mr. Welch, and unfortunately striking Mr. Palmer. A thorough review of the facts and evidence shows that the shooter acted in lawful self-defense. The shooting was justified. There is insufficient evidence to charge the shooter with any crime."

The shooter's attorney told WJBK in a statement: "My client is very pleased he is not being charged with a crime; it was agonizing sitting in jail for three days awaiting the decision. He is dealing with a lot of emotions. He feels terrible for the family of the bystander and wishes to extend his condolences, but he is grateful to return to his family. His right to exercise to protect his life and others is absolute. He did nothing to forfeit that right."

Palmer's family is heartbroken over his death and angry that no charges are being filed against the shooter.

"This is unbelievable that an individual shoots someone — even though he had a CPL — in an environment like this," Jermaine Little, Palmer's brother, told the station. "It could have been a 5-year-old. Unfortunately it was my brother, and so my whole family is here. We are grieving. We are hurt, and we want some answers."

Little added to WJBK, "Our brother’s gone. This is an individual that wanted to give back, did give back, loved his family, was not a violent person, loved to dance. Just wanted to entertain and for this to happen, for trying to stop something that was happening, it’s unacceptable."

Palmer’s family also told the station they will fight the no-charges ruling.

"We’re not going to give up," Little noted to WJBK, adding that "if we got to get out here every day, if we got to post things, if we got to march — whatever we got to do. We just want some answers. Give us some answers. ..."

