Denver Broncos coach arrested after allegedly punching cop and absorbing taser

Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was accused of punching a police officer in the face at an airport drop-off line and fleeing the scene.

Wilhoite, a six-year NFL veteran and now coach, faces a felony assault charge and a $5,000 bond after allegedly punching a police officer in the face at the Denver International Airport on Sunday, court records showed.

Police claim the 38-year-old pulled up to the airport's arrival drop-off lane on Sunday afternoon and left his 2021 Ford Bronco unattended, the Denver Post wrote.

As Wilhoite returned to his vehicle, a uniformed cop reportedly approached the coach to tell him he could not leave his car unsupervised. The coach then allegedly told the officer, "Shut the f*** up," two times before he "bumped his chest" into the law enforcement agent. The court affidavit said the officer shoved Wilhoite back before Wilhoite punched the officer in the face, which dropped him to the ground.

The officer soon fired his taser, multiple reports claimed, which allegedly struck Wilhoite in the hip and side. Despite being shocked for a few seconds, the coach was still able to get into his car and drive away.

Wilhoite was later arrested and appeared in Denver County Court on Monday morning in front of Magistrate Arnie Beckman.

"These are routine, everyday interactions that thousands of people get through successfully at the airport without assaulting a police officer," Beckman argued. "That a routine, everyday encounter turned violent is concerning to the court."

Wilhoite's attorney declined to comment to the Denver Post, and the Associated Press also left a message with his legal team but did not receive a response.

The officer allegedly had "visible" knee injuries and jaw pain, along with possible internal ailments to his left wrist, according to TMZ.

The Topeka, Kansas, native played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks with his last season coming in 2017. Wilhoite's contract expired in March 2018; he was not asked to resign and, despite another tryout, did not play in the NFL again after a total of 79 games in the league.

