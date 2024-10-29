Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers urges 'black' and 'brown' voters to stand against Trump after Madison Square Garden rally

NBA head coach Doc Rivers took offense at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally causing him to urge non-white citizens to vote against the former president.

The Milwaukee Bucks coach spoke to reporters at a press conference and was mostly lost for words when referring to the massive rally at MSG.

"If you saw Madison Square Garden ... to me, it's just, it's so important to vote. I'll keep it as close to that as possible," Rivers began.



However, the coach quickly got into remarks about Trump, strangely citing the popular vote from the 2020 presidential election.

"What I tell people, 'If the guy was so great, why did 80 million people vote against him the last time he ran?'" the veteran coach said.



President Joe Biden tallied approximately 81 million votes in 2020 while Trump was around 74 million.

'They hit everybody, and it was awful.'

"I don't know, I don't get it, we gotta do something about it," Rivers continued.



The NBA champion added that the rally was "atrocious" and then urged voters of different races and backgrounds to vote.

"If you're a black man or a woman, or brown, Latino, or Puerto Rican ... they hit everybody, and it was awful," he concluded.

The 63-year-old was likely referring to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who offended media members over his jokes about Puerto Rico while mocking the press for their characterization of the Trump gathering as a Nazi rally.

"These people have no sense of humor ... I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone ... watch the whole set," Hinchcliffe said after the rally.

Rivers' comments were posted by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, who turned off comments after the overwhelming majority of responses spoke against Milwaukee's coach.

"Brother u ain’t that good at coaching u think we taking advice on voting from you," one fan wrote.

Brother u ain’t that good at coaching u think we taking advice on voting from you foh

— Trials 2 U (@JussBreezy) October 28, 2024

Another reader pointed out that Trump never actually made any offensive remarks during the rally, while also noting to the diversity of the audience:

"Apparently Doc didn’t watch the rally otherwise he'd know that DJT didn’t disparage one single minority. That rally was attended by just about every race living in the U.S.. For those calling it a Nazi rally, I saw an awful lot of Jewish flags and people in the audience."

Yeah, apparently Doc didn’t watch the rally otherwise he’d know that DJT didn’t disparage one single minority. That rally was attended by just about every race living in the U.S.. For those calling it a Nazi rally, I saw an awful lot of Jewish flags and people in the audience.

— Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) October 28, 2024

Another viewer made reference to the apparent anti-Trump sentiment among NBA coaches.

"They literally live in a virtual world. Nothing they say makes sense," the fan wrote.



Just days earlier, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called Trump a "racist" and a "bully" in a tirade that lasted almost 15 minutes.

"He's pathetic, he's small, you wouldn't have him babysit your kids. If you had a small business, you wouldn't hire him — do you want that man in your business?! There's no way! But you're going to vote for him for president?!" Popovich said.

As well, Golden State Warrior's coach Steve Kerr has been an open Trump critic (and a critic of Republicans as a whole) while simultaneously endorsing Kamala Harris.

Despite his often heated rhetoric surrounding GOP legislation and gun laws, Kerr has still expressed concern over the attempted assassination of Trump in July.

"It's such a demoralizing day for our country," Kerr said regarding the shooting. "Thank God Trump wasn't hit, but it's just so demoralizing in every which way," he added.

