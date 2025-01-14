Viral video shows Philly Eagles fan aggressively insulting woman at playoff game

Online sleuths found the identify of a Philadelphia Eagles fan who pummeled a woman with obscene insults at the team's playoff game with the Green Bay Packers.

The video showed a bearded man in an Eagles jacket repeatedly insult a woman in Packers gear beside her husband at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The man called her an "ugly, dumb c***" and challenged her husband to do something about it.

"You gonna do anything?" he says. "Shut the f*** up, turn around, and watch the game!"

The man's behavior was immediately criticized by many on social media who tried to identify him. TMZ reported that the Eagles team management had identified the man and were considering banning him.

A New Jersey management consultant firm released a statement Monday saying it had opened a "full investigation" into the employee over the video.

"The management at BCT Partners has been made aware of a video circulating involving an employee making offensive remarks outside of the workplace," read the statement.

"BCT Partners denounces this type of behavior, and we take this matter extremely seriously," the company continued. "As an organization that has always stood for inclusivity, the conduct displayed was completely unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to our company values."

The company said it will make a determination about what consequences the man might face.

BCT says part of its mission is to "harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives, accelerate equity, and create lasting change."

The Eagles went on to defeat the Packers 22 to 10 to move on from the wildcard round to the divisional round.

