January 6 and DEI caused me to vote for Donald Trump

For the first time in 57 years of existence, I voted.

Yes, Friday I participated in America’s political process. I cast ballots for presidential candidate Donald Trump and incumbent U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

It took less than 10 minutes. I’m glad I did.

For years, I’ve taken great satisfaction in not sullying my reputation by choosing a side in a corrupt political game. I didn't have much respect for Democrats or Republicans. I still don’t. The political parties strike me as pro wrestling opponents, pitted against each other by a handful of nameless and faceless Vince McMahon-type puppet masters.

Barack Obama struck me as indistinguishable from George W. Bush, the same as Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

I viewed voting as an admission that another man controlled some aspect of my fate. I couldn’t do that. I didn’t do it.

Democrats love to say that 'democracy' is on the ballot. I say freedom is on the ballot.

Even in 2016, when Donald Trump and the MAGA movement captured my imagination, I abstained. I liked my “brand” as an objective, non-voting journalist. In 2020, I sat out for similar reasons. I didn’t want to attach any part of my identity to politics. I want to be judged as a Christian, not as a conservative or Republican.

So what changed? January 6, 2021.

The coordinated effort by legacy media to frame the unarmed protesters at the Capitol as “insurrectionists” infuriated me. I knew instantly that the framing was an intentional ploy to justify the incarceration of President Trump’s most passionate supporters.

I didn’t know on that day that I would be voting in the next presidential election cycle, but I knew that I would have to take action to alleviate the suffering of the brave men and women who traveled to Washington, D.C., to express a level of frustration that I shared.

I voted last week because I want President Trump to pardon those political prisoners. The desire to see those men and women set free helped me understand the consequences of this election cycle.

Democrats love to say that “democracy” is on the ballot. I say freedom is on the ballot. Common sense is on the ballot. The U.S. Constitution is on the ballot. Merit is on the ballot. The nuclear family is on the ballot.

Beyond the J6 prisoners, I voted for Trump because I want America to move away from the ideology of diversity, equity, and inclusion. DEI is the enemy of merit. DEI is the leftist plot to replace fathers and families with symbols.

Democrats believe symbols are more important than fathers. Their worldview believes that kids need to see black people, brown people, gay people, and women in high-profile positions and that will inspire the next generation to greatness. That’s why a so-called black woman who grew up in Canada was picked to be the next iteration of Barack Obama, a half-black man who spent part of his childhood in Indonesia.

Kamala Harris is a symbol. She’s not a leader. The Democrats believe breaking a “glass ceiling” develops and inspires young people. I believe fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, uncles and aunts inspire and develop kids.

We don’t need symbols. We need fathers. We don’t need more black NFL head coaches. We don’t need more black White House press secretaries. We don’t need more gay secretaries of transportation. We don’t need more Rachel Levines, the man pretending to be a woman and serving as U.S. assistant secretary of health. We don’t need more men playing women’s sports.



We need more fathers, more intact nuclear families.

We need to end DEI. We need to reject the notion that installing symbols to meet DEI quotas is some form of progress. It’s not. It’s a gimmick to normalize a handful of elites installing their unqualified puppets in positions of influence.

Black Americans desperately need the restoration of the nuclear family and the patriarchy. Democrats and their puppet Kamala Harris promote the idea that single black women and gay black women can develop and nurture kids without a father. They point to Barack Obama or NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson as symbols of what the matriarchy can produce. Meanwhile, prisons and OnlyFans accounts are overcrowded with young men and women with unreconciled daddy issues.

I voted because I want the Trump administration to free the January 6 prisoners and end DEI.