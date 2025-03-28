Democrat Jasmine Crockett says men invading women's sports is not an issue: 'Since when?!'

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) says the idea of males participating in female sports is a distraction and was an election issue that "allowed" Americans to be "divided."

Speaking with Errin Haines, editor at large for outlet the 19th, Crockett talked about "getting back to basics" and focusing on what is impacting the populace while ignoring distractions.

The first issue Crockett brought up was why there was so much focus on transgender athletes during the 2024 election cycle: "What are we doing?!" Crockett asked.

"In this election, we allowed ourselves to be divided. We allowed them to distract us, and we allowed them to talk about the trans folk," the Democrat began. "According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we've had. Since when? Since when?! Find the little trans child that is ruining your life. I mean, I'm just like, what are we doing?! Like, what are we doing?!"

Interestingly, the interview with Crockett was recorded just days before several international stories broke regarding transgender athletes, in addition to the plethora of stories that led up to, and continued through, election season.

A former NCAA hurdler recently spoke out about her championships being taken by a male athlete and asked for the results of her races against the male to be overturned. Days later, a high school male won two gold medals in girls' track and field in Portland, Oregon, for the second straight year. This prompted a federal investigation from the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

At the same time, World Athletics announced it would begin mandatory gender testing for female athletes in order to protect the integrity of women's sports.

Crockett, and Democrats as a whole, seemingly ignoring this large wedge issue has massively benefited Republicans; polling has showed an increasing swing across political lines in favor of protecting women's spaces.

A New York Times/Ipsos survey of 2,128 people showed that 79% of respondents believed males who identify as female should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. This included over 1,000 Democrats who agreed at a rate of 67%.

A national exit poll from the Concerned Women for America found 70% of moderate voters saw the issue as important to them, as well.

"Truth matters. Men aren't women," Jennifer Sey, CEO of XX-XY Athletics, told Blaze News. "This is bigger than trans-identified men playing women's sports. We're defending truth and women’s right to fairness and privacy."

'Undocumented folk contribute billions ...'

Crockett's diatribe continued by downplaying the issue of illegal immigrants lowering wages and not paying taxes.

The congresswoman justified illegal labor by rhetorically asking the audience, "How many of you are raising kids to go and work on the farms?"

She then asked, "How many of you are looking to send your kids into hospitality after this college education so that they can go and make the beds at the hotels?"

Crockett then claimed illegal immigrants contribute "billions" to tax revenue but do not receive Social Security benefits and therefore are a net benefit to the country.

"They're not talking about the fact that undocumented folk contribute billions in, I think it was a hundred billion dollars in tax revenue that we got."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!