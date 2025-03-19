Former NCAA hurdler demands 'stolen' championship be returned after she was defeated by male athlete: 'I want it back'

Former track and field athlete Minna Svärd is asking the NCAA to award her a 2019 victory that she says was "stolen" by a male athlete participating in the women's division.

Svärd raced for East Texas A&M University in 2019 in the women's 400-meter hurdles and was the fastest female at any NCAA Division II school.

Svärd wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal and participated in subsequent interviews regarding a race at the NCAA championships where she posted a time of 59.21 seconds. Unfortunately, a male athlete named CeCe Telfer was also in that race, and with a time of 57.53, beat her by 1.68 seconds.

"It's been five years since that honor was stolen from me," Svärd wrote. "I want it back."

The Swedish athlete also revealed in an interview with Megyn Kelly that Telfer was allegedly ranked 390th in men's competitions before becoming the top female hurdler less than two years later. The male towered over his competition at events, dwarfing female athletes in side-by-side comparisons that made footage a travesty to watch.

'My dreams were taken away from me once again.'

Telfer was heralded by progressive activists after his win and received an honor for his "pioneering actions" in the sport of track and field. He was soon paraded around on networks like CNN and CBS who celebrated him for his alleged struggle as a black woman.

In 2024, the athlete promised vengeance in response to criticisms and said he would return to women's sports and take more records from female athletes.

"My dreams were taken away from me once again. So I plan on going back to New England, hitting up all the indoor competitions, and taking all the names, all the records, and everything," he said in an interview.

Correcting the record

Svärd, applauding President Trump's executive order aimed at preventing men from competing in women's sports, still said the order does not go far enough. She added that official results of past competitions should be corrected to align with the reality that they were the result of male competitors.

However, the Department of Education made the very same declaration in February. The government agency sent a letter to the NCAA demanding any records or awards given to males in female categories be returned to the actual winners.

The letter defined such awards or records as being "wrongfully credited to male athletes."

Svärd has echoed many sentiments shared by female athletes who had opportunities taken by men posing as women, such as the fact that every time a male athlete enters or participates in a women's event, it displaces at least one female athlete that should have been there.

This rings true according to a United Nations study from 2024, which claimed more than 600 female athletes lost podium positions in 29 sporting categories to male athletes.

While Svärd is still waiting for her championship to be returned to her, she cited one unfortunate accolade that cannot be taken away:

"That made me the first collegiate woman to be told her victory was worth less than a man's feelings."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!