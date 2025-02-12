NCAA must restore women's records, titles, and awards that were taken by men, Department of Education declares

The Department of Education sent a letter to the NCAA demanding any records or awards taken by males in female categories be returned to their rightful holders.

President Trump signed an executive order on February 5 aimed at preventing men from competing in women's sports. The order called for "enforcement actions against educational institutions" if they force women to participate in sports or athletic events with men or if they are forced to change in front of them.

The DOE has since penned a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker and Bob Lombardi, president of the National Federation of State High School Associations, meaning that both colleges and high schools were instructed to take action on the "Restoration of Women's Athletics Records, Titles, Awards and Recognitions."

The letter explained that both the NCAA and NFHS must restore any of the records or awards, etc., that were "wrongfully credited to male athletes."

'Men will no longer be allowed to compete in women’s sports regardless of how they identify.'

The DOE cited a clear, national standard from the recent executive order that demanded the NCAA make the necessary steps to align its policy with the federal government, which was described as protecting women from gender ideology extremism while restoring "biological truth."

This included removing "glaring loopholes" that allow males to compete against females moving forward. As well, the DOE asked the governing bodies to act immediately to "rectify the injustices" that female athletes have faced across the nation.

"Because of President Trump’s bold leadership, men will no longer be allowed to compete in women’s sports regardless of how they identify, and the NCAA has correctly changed its tune on its discriminatory practices against female athletes," Candice Jackson, deputy general counsel for the DOE, said in a press release.

Jackson added, "The next necessary step is to restore athletic records to women who have for years been devalued, ignored, and forced to watch men steal their accolades. The Trump Education Department will do everything in our power to right this wrong and champion the hard-earned accomplishments of past, current, and future female collegiate athletes.”

The government also cited former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who was among the first to speak out after being forced to compete against a man in the women's 200-meter NCAA championships.

Gaines posted a page from the letter on her X account, calling it "a critical step in accountability and responsibility."

She also praised President Trump for recognizing and celebrating women's accomplishments and called the restoration of records and awards a move toward common sense.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!