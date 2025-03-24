Male athlete dominates HS girls' track and field in Portland — wins 2 golds for second straight year

A young male who identifies as female outran his competition at a Portland regional high school track meet last week.

Aayden "Ada" Gallagher, who is reportedly an 11th-grade sprinter from McDaniel High School in Portland, Oregon, was captured on video crushing the competition at a Portland Interscholastic League meet.

In the girls' 400-meter varsity race, Gallagher beat his competition by more than seven seconds as crowd members cheered him on at the finish line.

In a video posted about an hour later, Gallagher was shown winning the girls' 200-meter race, as well.

This marked the second straight year that Gallagher dominated both the 200-meter and 400-meter events at the regional level; Blaze News reported on an event in May 2024, where the sprinter left his female competitors in the dust at the Portland Interscholastic League Championships.

That event garnered massive media coverage, with Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) calling the event "disgraceful" after Gallagher took the podium for the two events.

Former NCAA athlete and women's sports advocate Riley Gaines placed blame on the parents, schools, and the Biden administration at the time.

"Let's call this what it is: encouraged AND celebrated cheating at the hands of the 'adults' in the room. So many fingers to point, but shame on the parents, the schools, the boy, our weak administration," Gaines said.

A parent of one of Gallagher's competitors also called the results "disappointing and frustrating" and said their daughter's seven years of work was "taken away by a boy that cannot get attention any other way than to run against girls."

About 10 days later, Gallagher competed at the state finals and won the girls' 200-meter sprint, crossing the finish line to loud boos at the championship event.

It was reported at the time that Gallagher sought out "extra security" at practice and for competitions, and the high school student was quickly escorted off the track after his state win and did not shake hands with his female competitors.

Outsports spoke to one attendee, who said there was an air of "blatant transphobia that was circulating around the stadium."

Female athlete Aster Jones should not be forgotten amid this mockery of female sports. Jones placed second to Gallagher in last year's state finals, but she has outperformed the cheating athlete with better times but in a different heat at a regional event.

Jones is highly touted and has raced across the country, including at Nike-sponsored events.

