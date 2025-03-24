Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Male athlete dominates HS girls' track and field in Portland — wins 2 golds for second straight year
March 24, 2025
Aayden 'Ada' Gallagher easily defeated the girls' regional finals for the second year in a row and is defending state champion.
A young male who identifies as female outran his competition at a Portland regional high school track meet last week.
Aayden "Ada" Gallagher, who is reportedly an 11th-grade sprinter from McDaniel High School in Portland, Oregon, was captured on video crushing the competition at a Portland Interscholastic League meet.
In the girls' 400-meter varsity race, Gallagher beat his competition by more than seven seconds as crowd members cheered him on at the finish line.
In a video posted about an hour later, Gallagher was shown winning the girls' 200-meter race, as well.
This marked the second straight year that Gallagher dominated both the 200-meter and 400-meter events at the regional level; Blaze News reported on an event in May 2024, where the sprinter left his female competitors in the dust at the Portland Interscholastic League Championships.
That event garnered massive media coverage, with Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) calling the event "disgraceful" after Gallagher took the podium for the two events.
Former NCAA athlete and women's sports advocate Riley Gaines placed blame on the parents, schools, and the Biden administration at the time.
"Let's call this what it is: encouraged AND celebrated cheating at the hands of the 'adults' in the room. So many fingers to point, but shame on the parents, the schools, the boy, our weak administration," Gaines said.
A parent of one of Gallagher's competitors also called the results "disappointing and frustrating" and said their daughter's seven years of work was "taken away by a boy that cannot get attention any other way than to run against girls."
About 10 days later, Gallagher competed at the state finals and won the girls' 200-meter sprint, crossing the finish line to loud boos at the championship event.
It was reported at the time that Gallagher sought out "extra security" at practice and for competitions, and the high school student was quickly escorted off the track after his state win and did not shake hands with his female competitors.
Outsports spoke to one attendee, who said there was an air of "blatant transphobia that was circulating around the stadium."
Female athlete Aster Jones should not be forgotten amid this mockery of female sports. Jones placed second to Gallagher in last year's state finals, but she has outperformed the cheating athlete with better times but in a different heat at a regional event.
Jones is highly touted and has raced across the country, including at Nike-sponsored events.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
more stories
Sign up for the Fearless newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.