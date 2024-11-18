'I'm proud to be a Christian American champion': UFC's Jon Jones brings God and America to forefront after stunning victory

UFC legend and champion Jon Jones made it a point to make his faith and pride in America front and center after retaining his championship.

On Saturday, Jones defended his heavyweight belt against former champion Stipe Miocic in a three-round TKO win at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Following Jones' win, announcer Joe Rogan quickly asked about how his opponent stacked up against previous title challengers.

"It's very discouraging to hit somebody that's not reacting," Jones said of Miocic, praising his resilience and toughness.

Rogan then got the crowd screaming when he asked about a possible fight between Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall. Jones took advantage of the crowd's enthusiasm.

"You know what? While I got the moment, while everybody's cheering and so happy, I want to acknowledge Jesus Christ," Jones said to a large roar.

"I tell you what, man. I cannot take credit for a gift like this, man. I really owe it all to him, and I know that there's millions of people around the world watching right now, and I just want to let you guys know that Jesus loves you so much! That's all I'll say about that," Jones added.

UFC/YouTUbe

'I'm proud to be a great American champion.'

Jones also praised President Donald Trump — who was ringside for the main card — and emulated the politician's famous dance moves both immediately after his victory and again during his interview with Rogan.

Jones pointed to the president and said, "I also want to say a big, big thank-you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight."

"I'm proud to be a great American champion; I'm proud to be a Christian American champion," he continued.

Jones is likely the biggest UFC star ever to put such focus on his Christianity on such a big stage, and he did so multiple times.

Along with starting a massive "U-S-A!" chant in the arena, the timing of Jones' comments seemed perfect given the energy of the crowd and the presence of the Trump family and entourage.

Former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and musician Kid Rock all surrounded Trump throughout the night.

Jones later exited the cage to shake hands with Trump and Elon Musk, who was also in the audience.

Another Christian and Trump supporter, lightweight Michael Chandler, fought in the stunning co-main event. However, his post-fight remarks were limited to calling out UFC legend Conor McGregor, asking him when he will return to the Octagon.

"Are you not entertained?!" Chandler yelled. "We're wondering where you've been, Conor, come back and beat me!"

