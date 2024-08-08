Life Time Fitness ‘trans’ pandering makes chaos and tragedy inevitable

The penalty for pandering far exceeds its supposed rewards.

That’s the lesson we should learn from the state of Missouri’s and a Life Time Fitness club’s handling of Eris Discordia Montano, a 52-year-old divorced father of one who now identifies as a woman.

Missouri pandered first, bowing to the LGBTQIA+ Alphabet Mafia and issuing Montano a driver’s license that classified him as female. Montano holsters a bat and two baseballs between his legs. He still uses them in a traditional manner. He identifies as a lesbian.

Two weeks ago, Montano signed up for a membership at a suburban Life Time Fitness, just outside St. Louis. Following the state’s lead, the fitness club continued pandering by instructing its staff to treat Montano as a woman. Three days later, on July 29, Montano began parading around the indoor pool area in a royal blue bikini and showering, shaving, and doing his makeup inside the women’s locker room.

He eventually encountered Cindy Zykan, who politely informed Montano: “Excuse me, I think you belong in the men’s locker room.”

Montano pulled up his T-shirt, grabbed his male breasts, shook them in Zykan’s face, and retorted, “These don’t belong in the men’s locker room.”

Pandering comes at an astronomical price. America faces a pandering pandemic that we must confront. It leaves us all vulnerable.

Not to be out-quipped, Zykan replied: “You have a penis, and that needs to be in a man’s locker room.”

This exchange kicked off 10 days (and counting) of chaos in Ellisville, Missouri. Life Time Fitness management defended their decision to let Montano undress, shower, and groom with women and children. Montano, who lives in his car, spent the next week “officing” at the gym from around 9 a.m. until the early evening. Gym members organized protests in the parking lot.

Montano responded by posting threats to harm himself and others across his social media platforms. He posted pictures of guns. He cryptically posted: “Is the slight inconvenience of asking someone to give you space worth taking the chance of killing them instead.”

He targeted Cindy Zykan specifically, posting: “I suppose if you’re going to be hounded and harassed it might as well be by as villainous as a name Cindy Zykan. I mean, yes, that last name sounds like a cold medicine, but I’m sure she will make a great dumb villain in the autobiography.”

The social media posts forced Life Time Fitness to revoke Montano’s membership. Police officers physically removed him from the club on Monday. A day later, Montano drove to Zykan’s house, where her husband, Andrew, a former Marine, spotted Montano’s Jeep Wrangler stopped on their street. He ran inside, locked his wife in a bathroom, grabbed his gun, and positioned himself inside his home ready to defend himself.

“We’re not playing around any more,” Andrew told me in a phone interview. “He’s gone from keyboard warrior to finding out where we live. This is serious.”

“It went up a notch,” Cindy added. “Now I’m scared of you.”

So how did we get here? How did Andrew and Cindy Zykan wind up in the crosshairs of a recently divorced, woman-identifying man whose ex-wife used to be an employee of Life Time Fitness?

Pandering.

We’ve made transvestites believe they have the right to undress, shower, and poop alongside women and children. We’ve elevated their expectations, which elevates their feeling of victimization, oppression, and anger. Plumbing has always been the determining factor in bathroom usage. Bat and balls go here. Mitts and gloves go there. There used to be a universal objective standard. Now it’s all subjective and based on feelings.

We’re being forced to play along with the delusions of the mentally ill. We pander. This pandering has made the gender-dysphoric quite dangerous. They’re willing to die and kill unless we all join them in their delusion.

Men can get pregnant. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg jumped into a hospital bed with his “husband” after a woman they paid delivered a baby. This is “normal” behavior. We named a woman to the Supreme Court who refused to define what a woman is, claiming that only biologists were capable of articulating something so complicated. And yet JD Vance is “weird.”

The penalty for pandering is chaos.

If Stevie Wonder identifies as a race-car driver, should we grant him a driver’s license? In the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion, should we put Stevie on the pole at the Daytona 500?

The pandering is endless.

We tell women they don’t need men despite the fact that man is responsible for nearly every technological advancement in history. We tell women they’re victims of toxic masculinity despite the fact that men have taken roles in society that reduce our life spans by six or seven years in comparison to women.

We tell black people that systemic racism causes our economic and educational shortcomings when the truth is that abandonment of biblical values, especially traditional marriage, is at the root of our failures.



We spent three years pandering to Joe Biden, pretending his cognitive decline wasn’t obvious. No one wants to tell Biden’s South Asian and Jamaican successor that she’s incompetent and just another pawn to promote World War III.

We’d rather complain about a tragedy than prevent one from happening. No one will be able to feign surprise if Eris Discordia Montano is involved in a tragedy in Ellisville, Missouri. Our pandering has made it inevitable.