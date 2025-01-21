Girls basketball team eyes third-straight state title using their 'secret weapon': A 6'3" male

A Massachusetts girls high school basketball team could win its third-straight state title with the help of an allegedly male athlete.

The Foxborough High School team was reportedly state champion in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 and is off to an 9-1 start for 2024-2025 in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

In 2023, head coach Lisa Downs attributed part of the team's success to their "secret weapon," 6'3'' Eddie Ruter, who is alleged to be a transgender athlete going by the name "Addie."

'She's fast, she's tall, and she can shoot.'

"She's the secret weapon I've actually never had in 12 years (as a coach)," Downs said of the alleged male, per the Sun Chronicle.

The coach continued, praising the player's athleticism:

"Few teams have (players like her). To have the scorers I have and then you add an inside player, it makes a nightmare. You can't go to a zone because you'll shoot lights-out, and if you go to man, she'll beat you. She's fast, she's tall, and she can shoot. She does it all and can find the open player. She's a weapon, and I'm happy to have her for two more years."

Even teammate Camryn Collins recognized Ruter's sheer size as a clear advantage, saying, "She knew she had a role and when you see her, you can tell she’s an asset with her height."

Collins added, "When she came on the court, she knew she (added) a dimension with her height."



Foxborough has continued to crush opponents in 2024-2025, winning multiple games by at least 40 points, including a 59-point win in December. All but one of the team's wins have come by more than 20 points.

In photos, Ruter can be seen having an obvious size advantage over much smaller opponents.

The controversy, as reported by multiple pro-women's outlets such as ICONs, gets even worse when noting Ruter's statistical output and accolades.

As a sophomore in 2023, Ruter led Foxborough in rebounds en route to the team going 16-0 in their conference and 24-1 overall.

Ruter went on to score 18 points in a dominant 73-53 win in the state finals.

Hockomock Sports said Ruter's height caused matchup problems for opponents in the final and noted the center finished with a double-double in all five state-tournament games, averaging a whopping 18 points and 14 rebounds per game.

According to HeCheated, Ruter then took home Hockomock League All-Star honors and was named to HockomockSports' Second-Team and All Underclassmen Team as well as the Sun Chronicle's All-Star team.

Head coach Downs also won MIAA girls' basketball Coach of the Year award.

Ruter's father has been reported as Brent Ruter, a member of the Foxborough School Committee and Committee Chair in 2022-2023.

His background also includes a master's degree in public policy, time as head of programs at Yale, and a curriculum developer at the University of Minnesota.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!