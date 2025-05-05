Man dominates women's swimming event — wins all 5 races he enters: 'Real life South Park episode'

A man who formerly swam against males is now dominating women's swimming.

Ana Caldas, who has formerly been known as both "Hugo" and "Hannah," trounced his competition at the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championship in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend.

According to event records, Caldas competed in the women's 45-49 category and took home first place in five events: 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard breaststroke, and the 100-yard individual medley.

Caldas won three of the races by more than three seconds.

'There is no length of time during which testosterone suppression eliminates male advantage.'

The Independent Council on Women’s Sports sent a letter to U.S. Masters Swimming during the event after Caldas' first win. The group condemned the organization's rules that allow males to compete against women, as long as they are on testosterone suppressants.

"Transparency in these matters is critical to maintaining the integrity of the competition and the trust of all USMS athletes. There is no length of time during which testosterone suppression eliminates male advantage; therefore it should not serve as a guideline permitting men to compete in women’s swimming," ICONS wrote, per Reduxx. "At a minimum, it is USMS’s responsibility to enforce its current policy."

Former NCAA championship swimmer Riley Gaines wrote about the ordeal on her X page, saying, "A man who goes by the name Ana swam five events at the U.S. Masters Swimming National Championship."

She added, "He won them all. Real life South Park episode."

Gaines was likely referring to an episode of the hit show "South Park" called "Board Girls."

In the episode from 2019, a parody of professional wrestler Randy Savage starts going by the name "Heather" and dominates female athletics, while his female competitors praise his bravery.

Caldas' birth name is still mentioned in research papers from his time at Wake Forest University, as well as on a patent application from 2004.

Furthermore, Caldas is shown in a photo for the Ohio Splash Team in 2001, a swimming club meant for homosexual males.

According to a profile on Caldas from Breaking Muscle (archived), the swimmer has a bounty of accolades since posing as a woman.

Caldas has held three FINA world records in women's relays, USMS national records in the 50-meter breaststroke and the 50- and 100-meter freestyle, and has earned All-American status in more than 20 individual women's events. Caldas was also ranked as the fastest female swimmer in the world over the age of 30 in two different categories in 2011.

