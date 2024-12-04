English soccer star warned by officials for writing 'I love Jesus' over Pride armband

Soccer player Marc Guéhi and his team received an official warning from league officials after he wrote a religious message on his arm band.

Guéhi is the captain for Crystal Palace, a team in England's top division, the Premier League. Each team has one player on the field wear a designated captain's armband, with teams all assigned a rainbow armband to show "support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport" last weekend.

However, Guéhi, a devout Christian, decided to write "I love Jesus" on his armband. This prompted a warning from England's Football Association about wearing religious messages on a jersey.

'He's no child, he's an adult, he has his opinion and we respect it.'

According to ESPN, the FA's uniform rules state that "the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing ... any political or religious message" is forbidden and "disciplinary action may be taken" for any breach of the rules.

The rules also state that "for any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organizer, national football association or by FIFA."

While Guéhi will avoid a fine, his Crystal Palace manager was quick to reaffirm that his team stands for "integration" not "discrimination."

"Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well," Oliver Glasner said. "We spoke about it. He's no child, he's an adult, he has his opinion, and we respect it."

Specific rules surrounding the armbands also exist, and the guidelines state players must "wear an armband, which is simple and conforms to the requirements ... relating to slogans, statements, images and advertising."

The rainbow armband campaign comes from Stonewall, a gay English charity that says it stands for "lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and ace (LGBTQ+) people everywhere."

While it is indeed odd that the sexuality-driven campaign is not considered political or religious, Guéhi was not the only player to take a stand during the set of weekend games.

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy, a practicing Muslim, refused to wear the rainbow armband and instead wore a typical plain black version.

Ipswich Town's Sam Morsey refused to wear a rainbow armband, while Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi wrote 'I love Jesus' on his. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Shockingly for Morsy's decision, the FA claimed it was a club matter and did not issue a warning.

Ipswich Town still issued a groveling statement.

"Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone."

"At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain's armband due to his religious beliefs," the team continued.

"We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!