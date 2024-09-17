'Hurtful and offensive': Miami Heat issue diversity statement in support of Haitians, get bombarded with memes

The Miami Heat basketball team decided to enter the arena of controversy surrounding the Haitian community in Ohio.

Residents in Springfield, Ohio, have reported in social media posts that Haitian migrants are capturing and eating pets, as well as local animals like ducks. Local law enforcement said they have no such confirmed reports.

The issue has gone viral on social media and was even brought up during the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The NBA team decided to release a statement on the team's X page in support of Haitians.

"The Miami Heat staff, like Miami itself, is a diverse and brilliant mix of vibrant cultures, including many members of our Haitian community," the team wrote. "The false narrative surrounding them is hurtful and offensive and has sadly made innocent people targets of hateful speech and physical threats."

The team finished by saying, "Our Haitian employees, fans and friends deserve better."

This was followed by a statement in Haitian Creole "Ansanm nou kanpe fo," which appeared to mean "we stand together."

Unfortunately for the team, the responses were flooded with memes related to the controversy, along with statements calling the team out for getting involved.

One AI-generated video showed cats and dogs holding signs reading messages like "don't eat me" and "Haitians ate my mom," while other animals in the video held pro-Trump or "Trump 2024" signs.

"I'm from Miami and will be boycotting the Miami Heat for not staying in their lane," one fan wrote.

"Is saying 'they should be deported for illegally jumping our border' your idea of hate speech?" another reader asked.

Another meme showed several cats in front of a sign that said "Miami Eat."

The brutal responses didn't stop there; another post showed late-1980s TV character Alf, an alien who ate cats, with the caption, "Miami's new concessions stand employee."

A different X user showed an image of Trump hugging a kitten and a duck, writing, "The Miami Heat doesn't care about your pets being eaten by Haitians illegals."

Aside from simply declaring the Heat's statement to be "virtue signaling," other fans wanted to know why the team was concerned with an issue in Ohio or if the team had correspondents on the ground to confirm or deny any of the local reports.

The story has seemed to be a losing issue for Democrats, who have looked to use the topic to call Trump racist or anti-immigrant once more.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said on social media that "continuing to dump on Trump because of the 'eating cats' issue will create blowback on Nov. 5."

"Haitian voodoo is in fact real," she added, "and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield, Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of Democrats as smug elite jerks who think they’re too smart to listen to anyone outside their own silo."

Her post has since been deleted.

