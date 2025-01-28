Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly avoid disaster as piece of jumbotron falls and nearly hits Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert was nearly hit by falling debris during a home game last night.

While the Timberwolves beat the Atlanta Hawks 100-92, it didn't come without a near-disaster at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed a 28-20 lead for the Timberwolves, but it would soon betray the team when a falling piece of debris plummeted down near the free-throw line and right in front of Gobert.

"Something just fell from the jumbotron and nearly ... it was within feet of Rudy Gobert," the announcer said in a viral clip.



In a slow-motion video of the almost tragic moment, it was revealed that Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye was actually closer to being hit, but the Senegalese player was blissfully unaware that the material came inches from hitting his ankle.

"Something fell from the ceiling, just behind Gueye, Rudy goes 'woah!'" the announcer continued.



After explaining what he saw to his teammates in a huddle, Gobert was asked by a reporter after the game if his life flashed before his eyes when the incident happened.

"No ... no," Gobert said at first, confused by the question.

"When the thing fell," a second reporter clarified.

"Ah, yes. Yes," Gobert then laughed. "Yeah, more for that," he joked, per TMZ.

Despite fearing for his life, the 7'1'' center still managed a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

A fan managed to grab a close-up of the object, which appeared to be a goal horn that was attached to the jumbotron hanging high above the court. The display has four screens that are 18 feet high by 33 feet wide, and, despite reportedly undergoing a $140 million renovation in 2016, the 34-year-old arena is still well-known to be in dire need of repairs.

Since baseball legend Alex Rodriguez joined the team's ownership group in 2021, it has been rumored that the Timberwolves, along with WNBA team the Minnesota Lynx, would be getting a new arena. However, the rumors have remained just that despite a site at the Minneapolis Farmers Market often brought up as the most suitable location.

The team's lease on the Target Center runs until 2035, however, so it could be another decade before Minnesota sports fans are able to get away from falling objects.

The Timberwolves are having an average year and are currently 25-21 and holding a playoff spot just past the halfway point of the season.

