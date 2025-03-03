Transgender athlete competes alone after girls abandon race in New York

A transgender athlete who has broken women's records for years competed alone in a 400-meter race on Saturday.

Camden Schreiner, who goes by "Sadie," placed first at the USA Track and Field Open Masters Championships in the women's 400-meter dash in Staten Island, New York.

Records show that the other competitors in the event were listed as "DNS" for did not start. Both of the the girls who did not start were teens, 16 and 17, while Schreiner is 21 years old.

Schreiner did get a chance to compete in the women's 200-meter dash, however, and, according to race results, won first place against several teenage girls.

Schreiner beat five teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 18 en route to victory.

USATF policy allows men to compete in the women's category using the justification that they are in compliance with International Olympic Committee rules. The organization also said that "certain medical benchmarks" must be achieved before an athlete can compete as the "opposite gender" for medals or prize money.

The policy added, "The intent of this policy is to establish competitive eligibility and to help ensure fair competition. The policy also contains safeguards to protect the privacy of any athlete(s) making the request for eligibility."



'Please stop this nonsense.'

Schreiner has made headlines for continuously breaking women's records over the past two years. In January 2024, Schreiner broke school records at the Rochester Institute of Technology in the women's 200-meter and 300-meter sprints.

As reported by Blaze News, Schreiner broke more records in January 2025 at an interscholastic track and field event in New York called Brockport's Rust Buster. Competing against multiple universities, Schreiner set facility records by winning the women's 200-meter dash in 24.50 seconds and the women's 400-meter dash in 55.91 seconds. The times were also program records, according to RIT.

The school later named Schreiner female athlete of the week.

"Please stop this nonsense," said Ashley Keleher, former track star at Colby-Sawyer College. Keleher expressed great displeasure with the state of women's athletics over the inclusion of men.

Schreiner's school and head track coach have fully supported him on his journey to displace women in their own athletics, noting him in his school bio as a two-time All-American and Atlantic Region Outdoor Champion.

The runner has also been rewarded with photo shoots and a full defense from the Washington Post.

