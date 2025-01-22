'Please stop this nonsense': Transgender college sprinter breaks women's track records for second year in a row

A male athlete is making headlines for the second straight January after breaking more women's college track records.

Camden Schreiner, who goes by "Sadie," set facility records at Brockport’s Rust Buster, a track and field event in New York where multiple universities compete, such as Roberts Wesleyan University and Schreiner's Rochester Institute of Technology.

The junior sprinter set records by winning the women's 200-meter dash in 24.50 seconds and the women's 400-meter dash in 55.91 seconds. The times were also program records, according to RIT.

"He is currently ranked #1 in DIII women’s 200 & 400 meter dashes," said Ashley Keleher, former track star at Colby-Sawyer College.

The Division III times were also announced by RIT, which later named Schreiner female athlete of the week while boasting the achievements.

"Please stop this nonsense," Keleher added.

Keleher, a woman who broke at least four track records herself in 2021-2022, later posted video of Schreiner's performance and said she "can’t wait" for stories like this to stop.

On Schreiner's social media page, he wrote, "starting the season off right where I left off," followed by hearts and a transgender flag.

"The times will only get faster from here," he added.

Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

'Males stealing female records ...'

Schreiner also made headlines in January 2024 after breaking school records for the women's 200-meter and 300-meter sprints.

At the same meet, Schreiner also placed first in the 4x400-meter relay and earned a Liberty League Women's Track & Field Performer of the Week award, according to KATV.

Former Division I swimmer Riley Gaines said at the time that "women's records mean nothing if they're set by men."

Olympic marathon runner Mara Yamauchi shared the footage of Schreiner and said the purpose of women's sports is not to entertain men's feelings.

"Same as in parkrun - males stealing female records which will probably be out of female hands forever. All for what? To indulge men's feelings," she wrote,

Schreiner has been celebrated for crushing female athletes and was rewarded with professional photo shoots by the Washington Post and full support from RIT and its head track coach, David Warth.

Schreiner's school bio also notes he is a two-time All-American, is an Atlantic Region Outdoor Champion, and has set at least five program records in outdoor/indoor running.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!