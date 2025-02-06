'We're doing the right thing': NFL to continue diversity initiatives, including forcing interviews with 'minority candidates'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will continue to develop diversity initiatives and that its policies are consistent with the current administration.

During a Super Bowl week press conference in which he called theories about referee favoritism "ridiculous," Commissioner Goodell was asked about the NFL's diversity projects and whether they will continue under President Trump.

"It's no secret that the White House has gone to war against diversity," a reporter prefaced his question. "The other thing that's not a secret: The majority of NFL owners have been supportive of the Republican Party, to say the least. What gives you confidence that none of that is going to affect all the things you're saying, that the NFL believes in diversity?"

"Our owners participate in everything we do," Goodell said in response. "Our policies have been designed to be well within the law, well within the practice."

The executive continued, stating that there are "no quotas" in the NFL's system and that its hiring initiatives are meant to open a "funnel" that brings "the best talent into the NFL."

Goodell said that he remained confident — after speaking to his "diversity committee" — that league policies are "consistent with the current administration, as well as the last administration."

He added, "We also believe that we're doing the right thing for the NFL."

'... we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League.'

Goodell later referred to the Rooney Rule, a diversity hiring initiative implemented by the league in 2003 based on recommendations of its "Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee."

Under the rule, when hiring for a general manager or head coach, NFL teams must conduct in-person interviews with at least two candidates who are external to the club and deemed to be "diverse." This includes "minority and/or female" candidates.

Teams must also interview at least two "minorities and/or women" for all coordinator positions and at least one "diverse candidate" for a QB coach position or senior level executive.

Goodell defended the rule at the press conference and clarified that there is "no requirement" to hire a particular person "on [the] basis of race or gender."

However, he stated the rule is a net benefit for the league and added that the NFL will "continue those efforts."

"We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we're going to continue to those efforts because we've not only convinced ourselves; I think we've proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better."

Concluding that the diversity rules are a clear reflection of fans and players, Goodell said the league didn't implement the rules due to trends but because it's the right thing to do.

At the same time, the NFL is removing its "End Racism" messages from the end zones ahead of the Super Bowl, opting for a message of "Choose Love."

A league spokesperson said the messaging change was because of recent U.S. disasters such as the California wildfires and the D.C. airliner-helicopter crash. The league has removed the racial diversity messaging for other initiatives before, including in the 2023 preseason.

