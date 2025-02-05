NFL to remove 'End Racism' message from end zones for Super Bowl as league insists it doesn't have diversity quotas

The NFL will remove its message of "End Racism" from behind end zones for the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The Caesars Superdome will instead showcase the message "Choose Love," one of the preapproved league-wide messages that are meant to "Inspire Change," an NFL initiative.

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles without the end zone reminders that have been part of the league since 2020.

'"Choose Love" is appropriate to use.'

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NBC News that "Choose Love" was one of several phrases for teams to choose from for the 2024-2025 season, which included, "Vote" and "Stop Hate," as well.

"The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time, and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country," McCarthy continued.

The spokesman added that the message was in response to California's wildfires, the terrorist attack in New Orleans, the helicopter crash in D.C., and the recent plane crash in Philadelphia.

"'Choose Love' is appropriate to use as our country has endured in recent weeks," McCarthy added.

Super Bowl LIX marks the first Super Bowl since 2021 that will not have the "End Racism" stencil in the end zones.

The messages made headlines when they were removed for a Chiefs preseason game in 2023, when fans noticed the message "Play Football" was installed instead. However, those changes were temporary and for a different league initiative, and the messages about racial harmony soon returned.

NFL helmets previously sported team names. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said league policies surrounding diversity have been "well within the law" and told reporters at a press conference this week that the league does not have a "quota" system.

"This is about opening that funnel and bringing the best talent into the NFL."

Policies are consistent "with the current administration, as well as the last administration," Goodell added.

Adding to the fanfare of the weekend, President Trump has reportedly planned to attend the Super Bowl, making him the first sitting president to publicly do so.

When asked in the Oval Office to predict the winner of the big game, Trump said, "I don't want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner."

Trump is likely referring to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is looking to be the first to win three straight NFL titles.

While Mahomes himself has not endorsed Trump, both his mother and his wife have expressed support for the president.

Despite yet another Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes is not actually in the running for NFL MVP ahead of Thursday's ceremony.

According to VegasInsider, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is most likely to win the award, even though the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship two weeks ago.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was ranked as fourth most likely to win MVP, although his odds are fairly low at +5000.

