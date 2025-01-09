Why the Bourbon Street massacre is part of a GLOBAL pattern

While many of us were asleep in our beds on New Year's Day, 14 Americans were murdered and 35 were injured at the hands of a radicalized ISIS supporter in New Orleans.

The alleged terrorist, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was a Texas-born Army veteran who somehow became radicalized by ISIS under the noses of everyone in his community.

“He was consumed by hatred in this ideology,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” says of the terrorist. “If we can understand how people like Jabbar can fall into darkness, we may be able to stop the next tragedy before it begins.”

“This so-called lone-wolf is part of a growing pattern,” he continues. “German Christmas market attack, the London bridge stabbings, it’s now here on American soil. But let’s not ignore the bigger picture. While he may have acted alone in execution, everything leading up to it was not an isolated process.”

Jabbar’s story, Glenn says, “also raises uncomfortable questions about our preparedness for terrorism in 2025.”

“How did he acquire the knowledge to build a sophisticated bomb? How many more are like him? How many are homegrown? How many have we imported over our border?” Glenn asks.

“There’s another question: technology. The smart glasses from Meta. He used those to plan his attack, but he also used social media to pledge his allegiance to ISIS. So how do we balance this innovation with security?” he continues.

“The reason why I wanted to bring this up today is it’s more than just a tragic event. It’s a warning. It reveals the cracks in our systems, the complacency that allows those cracks to widen. Our borders, our political correctness. This story is important because it forces us to confront the uncomfortable truths about our safety, our priorities, and our policies,” he adds.

