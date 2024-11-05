Patrick Mahomes' mother endorses Donald Trump during 'Monday Night Football' on eve of election

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has yet another family member publicly supporting Donald Trump as his mother made a clear endorsement for the former president during "Monday Night Football."

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed undefeated at 8-0 with a 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, but it was Mahomes' mother, Randi, who was making headlines before the game even started.

In a video that made its rounds on social media, the Mahomes matriarch is seen wearing pro-Trump attire inside the stadium.

"Make America Great Again! Let's do it," she said, as the stands in Arrowhead Stadium slowly filled in the background.

The short video is part of a puzzle football fans have had to piece together regarding whether or not the Chiefs quarterback is a Trump supporter himself.

In September, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, faced backlash on social media for "liking" messages of support for the former president.

Mrs. Mahomes responded to detractors on her Instagram page, saying that in order to be a "hater" as an adult, one must have "have some deep rooted issues."

"There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well," she added.

Trump responded by saying, "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me."

"What a great couple," Trump added.

'I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate.'

Mahomes was asked by reporters days later about his wife's support for Trump, but the athlete expertly pivoted and said he didn't want his position to be used for politics.

"I think I've always said I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way," Mahomes said. "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, is to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family. And so, I think every time I'm on this stage and I get asked these questions, I'm going to refer back to that because I think that's what makes America so great."

(L to R) Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2024 U.S. Open Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mahomes also faced questions about his teammate Travis Kelce, whose business choices and relationships seem skewed in the other direction politically.

Kelce has not only signed endorsement deals with Bud Light and Pfizer, but his girlfriend Taylor Swift has fully endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris along with other Democrats in the past.

Mahomes was asked about being seen in high-profile events with Kelce and Swift:

"Is that an important image to show? People who may have different philosophies?" a journalist asked at the time.



Mahomes responded by saying he has "grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background" and always hoped people can come together with different beliefs to achieve a common goal.

"I think if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other," Mahomes went on. "I think that's something that I do every single day, and whenever I'm hanging out with whoever, I'm not thinking about their political views. I'm thinking about the people and how they treat other people."

Mahomes has continuously fought off calls from the media to pick a side and continues to sidestep endorsing any political view. Even after a shooting at last season's Super Bowl parade, Mahomes said he was not willing to call for gun control despite it being a typical trope among celebrities following a highly publicized shooting.

"I continue to educate myself," he simply said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!