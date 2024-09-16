Overwhelming majority of voters say Taylor Swift endorsement is meaningless, poll finds

A new poll says that the endorsement from pop superstar Taylor Swift won't make any difference in the voting habits of a vast majority of voters.

The poll from ABC News/Ipsos found that 81% of respondents said the singer's endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris would have no effect on their vote. Another 13% said the endorsement would make it less likely that they back Harris.

Only 6% of respondents said the endorsement would make it more likely that they back the Democrat in the presidential election.

Swift said that abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, and in vitro fertilization were the leading issues that led her to support Harris over former President Donald Trump. Many other female celebrities "liked" her post on Instagram including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Reese Witherspoon.

Trump lashed out at her on Sunday, writing simply, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" in a post on Truth Social.

Later that day, shots rang out while the former president was golfing, and police arrested a man for allegedly trying to assassinate Trump.

In February, Trump opined that Swift would never endorse President Joe Biden, who was the Democratic candidate at the time, and be disloyal to Trump because he had signed the Music Modernization Act and made her a lot of money. He went on to say he liked Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star player Travis Kelce, "even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!"

He also said that she was likely to pay a price in the marketplace for her support of Harris.

